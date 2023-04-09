Home States Tamil Nadu

Five teachers suspended in Tamil Nadu for helping students in Class 12 exam

Other teachers informed about this to top educational officers in district, who allegedly did not take any steps.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Nilgiris school education department has suspended five teachers who were involved in exam duty for helping the students during the Class 12 Mathematics board exams. The Math exam was held at 41 centres across the district. Around 700 teaching and non-teaching staff were involved in the examination duty.

“Over 100 students appeared for the exam at an aided school at Samraj Nagar near Manjoor on March 27. The teachers who worked as hall supervisors and superintendent officers allegedly helped some students belonging to Samraj Nagar school by giving verbal hints as the officials and the students are from the same community. Other teachers were informed about this top educational officer in the district, who allegedly did not take any steps.

Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) was informed of this on March 28. Officers led by Chief Educational Officer A Munusamy checked CCTV footage and confirmed that they had helped students,” sources said.

