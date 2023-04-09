'Judiciary became not just a cynosure but an eyesore', says Supreme Court judge

Home States Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: Supreme Court judge Justice V Ramasubramanian said that the judiciary these days has become not just a cynosure, but an eyesore. Inaugurating the law symposium titled 'LexiCon' organised by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Bar Association (MMBA), Justice Ramasubramanian spoke on the topic, 'Judiciary as the Cynosure'.

Traditionally, the judiciary was just an arbiter of private disputes. But as soon as it assumed the role of watchdog, the institution became not just a cynosure but an eyesore, Justice Ramasubramanian said. He referred to various incidents of attack on the judiciary as well as judicial overreach throughout the world, to drive home his point.

He also added, "Law is perhaps the only profession in the world where you earn at every opportunity of learning something. All of us want to learn at the beginning of our career. But after some time, you drop the letter 'L' and start to earn. Every client pays you money not only for you to earn but to learn." Thus, symposiums are important in the life of lawyers and judges, he opined.

Earlier, the judge appreciated the MMBA for turning a disaster (the Covid-19 pandemic) into a positive affair by creating the lecture series, LexiCon, and opening up a process of learning.Besides Justice Ramasubramanian, the sitting judges of the Madras High Court, Justice Anita Sumanth and Justice N Anand Venkatesh, former judges of Bombay High Court Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu and Justice Mridula R Bhatkar, vice chancellor of Tamil Nadu National Law University, Tiruchy, VS Elizabeth, professor Sanjay Jain of NLSIU, Bangalore also addressed the event. Administrative judge of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, Justice R Subramanian delivered the valedictory address.

