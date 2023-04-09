Home States Tamil Nadu

Mettupalayam Road repair work drags on for weeks, motorists hit

Earlier, it was told that they would be carrying out the work during the night considering the heavy traffic on the NH.

By Aravind Raj
COIMBATORE: The snail’s pace of the ongoing Underground Drainage (UGD) pipeline works that are being carried out by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on the Mettupalayam Road near the Vadakovai - Cowley Brown Road junction has irked the motorists as the NH traffic is diverted through small roads creating huge traffic congestion.

The National Highway 181, popularly known as the Mettupalayam (MTP) Road, connects Coimbatore with the Gundlupet in Karnataka via Ooty and Gudalur and is the busiest road in the city after the Avinashi Road.A few weeks ago, a portion of the road on the Mettupalayam Road, near the Vadakovai - Cowley Brown Road junction  in wards 69 and 71 of the central and west zones of the city  caved in as the UGD pipes beneath the road got busted. In this situation, the civic body which took up the repair works has been carrying it out at a snail’s pace despite the traffic congestion on the road increasing daily.

“The traffic congestion on the cut roads including the East Periyasamy Road, Sir Shanmugam Road and Cowley Brown Road has increased multiple folds over past few days, thanks to ongoing UGD works carried out by civic body officials that are dead slow,” said G Mukesh, a resident of RS Puram.“The parallel roads of the Mettupalayam Road are getting choked in traffic as the officials are still dragging with road repair works. Earlier, it was told that they would be carrying out the work during the night considering the heavy traffic on the NH. However, they completely blocked the NH and diverted the vehicles. And despite blocking the road for several weeks, they’re yet to complete the works now,” he added.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “All the pipe repair works have been completed on the MTP Road by the officials. We have now closed the pits on the road using gravel. Only the consolidation is pending. The road will be reopened for traffic in the next three days. After checking the vehicle movement on the repaired road, we have to put a layer of bitumen on top and that will take about a week’s time.”

