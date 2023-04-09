PM Modi’s 5 mantras to make India self-reliant, inclusive

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exhorted the 140 crore people of the country to resolve to follow five vital principles - the goal of a developed India, removing traces of colonial mindset, celebrating our heritage, strengthening unity, and focussing on our duties to achieve a developed, self-reliant and inclusive India by 2,047. He said this referring to the message Swami Vivekananda gave in Tamil Nadu decades ago.

"It was in Tamil Nadu that Swami Vivekananda said something significant for the India of today. He said even assimilating five ideas and living them fully was very powerful. We just celebrated 75 years of independence. The nation has set its sights on making the next 25 years as Amrit Kaal and it can be used to achieve great things by assimilating five ideas- the Panch Praan," the Prime Minister said while speaking at the 125th foundation day celebration of the Sri Ramakrishna Math here.

Modi also said, "Our governance philosophy is also inspired by Swami Vivekananda." The swami said that whenever privilege is broken and equality is ensured, society progresses. "Today, you can see the same vision in all our flagship programmes. Earlier, even basic facilities were treated like privileges. Many people were denied the fruits of progress. Only a select few or small groups were allowed to access it. But now, the doors of development have been opened to everyone," he added.

Recalling that Swami Vivekananda stayed in the Vivekananda House after his visit to the West at the fag end of the 19th century, the Prime Minister said, " Meditating here was a special experience. I feel inspired and energetic."

Without fail, the Prime Minister hailed the Tamil language and the people of the state and also quoted a verse from Thirukkural in his address. "I am among the Tamil people, for whom I have great affection. I love the Tamil language, Tamil culture, and the vibe of Chennai," he said.

Quoting verse No.213 of Thirukkural which said, "In both this world and the world of the Gods, there is nothing like kindness," the prime minister said Ramakrishna Math has been serving Tamil Nadu in many areas.

"The impact of Ramakrishna Math on Tamil Nadu came later. What came first was the impact that Tamil Nadu had on Swami Vivekananda. In Kanyakumari, meditating on the famous rock, the Swami discovered the purpose of his life. This transformed him and the impact was felt in Chicago," Modi said.

Modi recalled that when the Swami returned from the West, he first set foot on the holy soil of Tamil Nadu where the Raja of Ramnaad received him with great respect. When the Swami came to Chennai, it was like a festival," he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that though Swami Vivekananda was from Bengal, he was welcomed like a hero in Tamil Nadu. This happened long before India became independent. "People across the country had a clear concept of India as a nation for thousands of years. This is the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. We all saw the success of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Now, I heard that Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam is happening. I wish great success to all such efforts to further India's unity," he added.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister released a book titled 'The holy trio: Life and Legacy' written by Swami Tapasyananda. Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarsu, Swami Gautamananda, president of Sri Ramakrishna Math, Chennai, and monks of the Math were present.

