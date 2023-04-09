Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi’s 5 mantras to make India self-reliant, inclusive

It was in Tamil Nadu that Swami Vivekananda said something significant for the India of today.

Published: 09th April 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exhorted the 140 crore people of the country to resolve to follow five vital principles - the goal of a developed India, removing traces of colonial mindset, celebrating our heritage, strengthening unity, and focussing on our duties to achieve a developed, self-reliant and inclusive India by 2,047. He said this referring to the message Swami Vivekananda gave in Tamil Nadu decades ago.

"It was in Tamil Nadu that Swami Vivekananda said something significant for the India of today. He said even assimilating five ideas and living them fully was very powerful. We just celebrated 75 years of independence. The nation has set its sights on making the next 25 years as Amrit Kaal and it can be used to achieve great things by assimilating five ideas- the Panch Praan," the Prime Minister said while speaking at the 125th foundation day celebration of the Sri Ramakrishna Math here.

Modi also said, "Our governance philosophy is also inspired by Swami Vivekananda." The swami said that whenever privilege is broken and equality is ensured, society progresses. "Today, you can see the same vision in all our flagship programmes. Earlier, even basic facilities were treated like privileges. Many people were denied the fruits of progress. Only a select few or small groups were allowed to access it. But now, the doors of development have been opened to everyone," he added.

Recalling that Swami Vivekananda stayed in the Vivekananda House after his visit to the West at the fag end of the 19th century, the Prime Minister said, " Meditating here was a special experience. I feel inspired and energetic."

Without fail, the Prime Minister hailed the Tamil language and the people of the state and also quoted a verse from Thirukkural in his address. "I am among the Tamil people, for whom I have great affection. I love the Tamil language, Tamil culture, and the vibe of Chennai," he said.

Quoting verse No.213 of Thirukkural which said, "In both this world and the world of the Gods, there is nothing like kindness," the prime minister said Ramakrishna Math has been serving Tamil Nadu in many areas.

"The impact of Ramakrishna Math on Tamil Nadu came later. What came first was the impact that Tamil Nadu had on Swami Vivekananda. In Kanyakumari, meditating on the famous rock, the Swami discovered the purpose of his life. This transformed him and the impact was felt in Chicago," Modi said.

Modi recalled that when the Swami returned from the West, he first set foot on the holy soil of Tamil Nadu where the Raja of Ramnaad received him with great respect. When the Swami came to Chennai, it was like a festival," he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that though Swami Vivekananda was from Bengal, he was welcomed like a hero in Tamil Nadu. This happened long before India became independent. "People across the country had a clear concept of India as a nation for thousands of years. This is the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. We all saw the success of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Now, I heard that Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam is happening. I wish great success to all such efforts to further India's unity," he added.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister released a book titled 'The holy trio: Life and Legacy' written by Swami Tapasyananda. Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarsu, Swami Gautamananda, president of Sri Ramakrishna Math, Chennai, and monks of the Math were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Swami Vivekananda
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp