Spicy Authoor vetrilai of Tamil Nadu bags GI tag

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Authoor betel leaves, or vetrilai as it is locally known, has finally attained the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The distinct pungency and spiciness of these leaves are attributed to the uniqueness of water in Thamirabarani River, the main irrigation source for the fields here. These betel creepers are cultivated on over 500 acres in the rural areas of Authoor, Rajapathi, Marandhalai, Vellakoil, Suganthalai, Mela Authoor, Sernthapoomangalam, Vazhavallan, Korkai, Umarikkadu and Mukkani villages located on the banks of Thamirabarani (Porunai river as per ancient literature).

The majority of the residents in and around Authoor find a livelihood in betel garden cultivation and related trade. Chief varieties of Authoor betel leaves are Nattukodi, Pachaikodi and Karpoori. 'Nattukodi vetrilai' variety is cultivated as an intercrop with 'agathi keerai' (sesbania grandiflora) plants, which provide support for the betel vine creepers and this form of farming is locally known as 'Thandayam Kattudal'. The unique characteristic of Authoor Nattukodi betel leaf is its long petiole, which retains freshness and enhances shelf life.

Nattukodi vetrilai are graded into three types for commercial purposes. While 'Sakkai' refers to a high-grade leaf, growing directly from the stem or nodes of the creeper, 'Maathu', the medium-grade vetrilai is harvested from its branches. 'Podi', the low-grade leaf appears shrunken since it is harvested from two-year-old plants.

The Pachaikodi variety leaves are cordate and dark green with an entire margin. They are also famed for their strong aroma. Whereas the Karpoori vetrilai leaves are narrow, ovate, and apex acuminate, but the base is not lobed. It appears light green to yellowish green and possesses the karpooram aroma. Besides, it is the least pungent among the three varieties. However, the terpinyl acetate content in its oil is high.

The betel leaves in general are an unavoidable part of all Indian traditional occasions, right from weddings to housewarmings, temple festivals and other celebrations. The creepers are planted on raised rows of beds with a two-foot deep water drain separating the rows. After 140-160 days of cultivation, harvesting is taken up in intervals of 10-15 days during the rainy season and 40-50 days during winter, as the creepers grow very fast in the course of the rains. The harvested betel leaves are arranged in bunches (kavulis) and each bunch is tied up using banana stem fibre to minimise spoilage.

According to P Sanjai Gandhi, Nodal Officer for geographical indications registrations of products of Tamil Nadu, the general shelf life of harvested common betel leaves is three-five days in summer and five-six days in winter. But, the Authoor betel vine would last seven-ten days in any weather. The leaves are also rich in nutrients like protein, fat fibre, calcium and iron.

"While Authoor betel contains antioxidants like flavonoids, tannins, saponins alkaloids and terpenoids, its eugenol content is also high compared to the varieties grown in other regions. Geographical characteristics, long-standing cultural practices, particular genotypes, unique soil characteristics, and peculiar climatic features contribute to the special morphological and biochemical characteristics (unique flavour and aroma) of these leaves," he said.

The Authoor vetrilai has been traced back to the 13th century with it finding a mention in chapter 21 of the book 'The travels of MARCO POLO (The Venetian)'. An ancient stone inscription at Authoor Somanathaswamy temple says vetrilai and arecanut were served to Brahmins during every new moon day. The tradition of serving vetrilai has been mentioned in various temple inscriptions in the state. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from Intellectual Property India, confirmed the grant of a geographical indication for Authoor vetrilai.

Elated over the conferring of the GI tag for the creeper, Authoor Vattara Vetrilai Viyabaraigal sangam president AP Sathish Kumar said he had applied for the recognition in 2020. "Though Authoor vetrilai is famed across the country, its cultivation had greatly declined in the past century. The cultivation is underway only on a meagre 500 acres now. I am a fourth-generation vetrilai cultivator and trader. I hope this new recognition will give rise to new avenues to export the product, helping the farmers here to reap rich profits for their hard work," he added.

