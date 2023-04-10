Aided college asks students who accused professor of sexual harassment, to bring parents

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A few days after 13 women studying UG Economics at the government-aided college in Nagamalai Pudukottai lodged a complaint accusing Associate Prof. C Rajkumar of sexual harassment, the college management has allegedly sent e-mails to these students asking them to bring their parents to the college on Monday.



The All India Students Association (AISA) has urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education (RJDCE) R Pon Muthuramalingam and District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar to intervene in the matter. The association also accused the college management of not disbursing the excess fee collected even after the RJDCE instructed them to do so.



In a press statement, AISA's government-aided college wing secretary Devaraj said students from the college staged a protest against the college management for collecting excess fees on April 5. "On the same day, 13 students submitted a complaint to the college principal accusing Associate Prof. Rajkumar of making inappropriate gestures to students seeking sexual favours. Based on the letter, the principal had promised to initiate an inquiry by the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC). However, no action has been taken yet," he said.



"In this situation, these 13 women have now received notice from the college management asking them to bring their parents to the college on Monday. These students are all adults and may have submitted the complaint about the harassment they faced, without the knowledge of their parents. The management is doing this to divert attention from the real issue. Further, the Chief Minister must take efforts to appoint a special officer for administering the college as per the Private Colleges Regulation Act 1976 section 14A," he added.



Speaking to TNIE, Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J Kumar said he is aware of these issues and will look into the allegations soon.

MADURAI: A few days after 13 women studying UG Economics at the government-aided college in Nagamalai Pudukottai lodged a complaint accusing Associate Prof. C Rajkumar of sexual harassment, the college management has allegedly sent e-mails to these students asking them to bring their parents to the college on Monday. The All India Students Association (AISA) has urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education (RJDCE) R Pon Muthuramalingam and District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar to intervene in the matter. The association also accused the college management of not disbursing the excess fee collected even after the RJDCE instructed them to do so. In a press statement, AISA's government-aided college wing secretary Devaraj said students from the college staged a protest against the college management for collecting excess fees on April 5. "On the same day, 13 students submitted a complaint to the college principal accusing Associate Prof. Rajkumar of making inappropriate gestures to students seeking sexual favours. Based on the letter, the principal had promised to initiate an inquiry by the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC). However, no action has been taken yet," he said. "In this situation, these 13 women have now received notice from the college management asking them to bring their parents to the college on Monday. These students are all adults and may have submitted the complaint about the harassment they faced, without the knowledge of their parents. The management is doing this to divert attention from the real issue. Further, the Chief Minister must take efforts to appoint a special officer for administering the college as per the Private Colleges Regulation Act 1976 section 14A," he added. Speaking to TNIE, Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J Kumar said he is aware of these issues and will look into the allegations soon.