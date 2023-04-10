Home States Tamil Nadu

Aided college asks students who accused professor of sexual harassment, to bring parents

"In this situation, these 13 women have now received notice from the college management asking them to bring their parents to the college on Monday.

Published: 10th April 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  A few days after 13 women studying UG Economics at the government-aided college in Nagamalai Pudukottai lodged a complaint accusing Associate Prof. C Rajkumar of sexual harassment, the college management has allegedly sent e-mails to these students asking them to bring their parents to the college on Monday.

The All India Students Association (AISA) has urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education (RJDCE) R Pon Muthuramalingam and District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar to intervene in the matter. The association also accused the college management of not disbursing the excess fee collected even after the RJDCE instructed them to do so.

In a press statement, AISA's government-aided college wing secretary Devaraj said students from the college staged a protest against the college management for collecting excess fees on April 5. "On the same day, 13 students submitted a complaint to the college principal accusing Associate Prof. Rajkumar of making inappropriate gestures to students seeking sexual favours. Based on the letter, the principal had promised to initiate an inquiry by the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC). However, no action has been taken yet," he said.

"In this situation, these 13 women have now received notice from the college management asking them to bring their parents to the college on Monday. These students are all adults and may have submitted the complaint about the harassment they faced, without the knowledge of their parents. The management is doing this to divert attention from the real issue. Further, the Chief Minister must take efforts to appoint a special officer for administering the college as per the Private Colleges Regulation Act 1976 section 14A," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J Kumar said he is aware of these issues and will look into the allegations soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagamalai Pudukottai sexual harassment
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp