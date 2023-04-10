Home States Tamil Nadu

Bike rams into tree killing rider after drunk men chase him in Puducherry, four held

The group came out of the house in the wee hours, allegedly in an inebriated condition, to stop vehicles passing through the street.
 

Published: 10th April 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  A 26-year-old engineering graduate from Radha Nagar near Muthupillaipalayam died after a group of inebriated people tried to stop his running bike which rammed into a tree causing the tragedy on Saturday. Four were arrested and remanded in connection to the incident.

K Monisha (33) and her husband Karthik Shankar (33) of La Bourdonnais Street were hosting a house party which was attended by Naveen Kumar (24) of Kuruchikuppam, Suriyakumar (33) of Eswaran Koil Street, Arun Thomas (35), and Mukesh of Ariyankuppam. The group came out of the house in the wee hours, allegedly in an inebriated condition, to stop vehicles passing through the street.

Vishal, who was returning from a hotel, passed this way on his bike when one of the group members tried to catch him. He lost control of the bike which rammed into a tree. His friends who were travelling in a car behind, were assaulted by the gang but they managed to take Vishal to a hospital. Despite receiving medical treatment, he succumbed to injuries, said a police source.

After analysing CCTV footage, police arrested Karthik, Naveen, Suriyakumar and Arun. Vishal's family held a protest before IGMCHRI in Kathirkamam and blocked Vazhudavoor Road on Sunday morning demanding the immediate arrest of Monisha and Mukesh who are currently absconding. They also urged police to charge the accused with murder and demanded compensation. Despite an autopsy being conducted, they refused to take Vishal's body until MLAs G Nehru and M Vaithinathan arrived and held talks. The funeral was held in the same evening.

CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, prompting condemnation from the public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
inebriated people Puducherry
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp