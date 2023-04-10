Bike rams into tree killing rider after drunk men chase him in Puducherry, four held

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A 26-year-old engineering graduate from Radha Nagar near Muthupillaipalayam died after a group of inebriated people tried to stop his running bike which rammed into a tree causing the tragedy on Saturday. Four were arrested and remanded in connection to the incident.



K Monisha (33) and her husband Karthik Shankar (33) of La Bourdonnais Street were hosting a house party which was attended by Naveen Kumar (24) of Kuruchikuppam, Suriyakumar (33) of Eswaran Koil Street, Arun Thomas (35), and Mukesh of Ariyankuppam. The group came out of the house in the wee hours, allegedly in an inebriated condition, to stop vehicles passing through the street.



Vishal, who was returning from a hotel, passed this way on his bike when one of the group members tried to catch him. He lost control of the bike which rammed into a tree. His friends who were travelling in a car behind, were assaulted by the gang but they managed to take Vishal to a hospital. Despite receiving medical treatment, he succumbed to injuries, said a police source.



After analysing CCTV footage, police arrested Karthik, Naveen, Suriyakumar and Arun. Vishal's family held a protest before IGMCHRI in Kathirkamam and blocked Vazhudavoor Road on Sunday morning demanding the immediate arrest of Monisha and Mukesh who are currently absconding. They also urged police to charge the accused with murder and demanded compensation. Despite an autopsy being conducted, they refused to take Vishal's body until MLAs G Nehru and M Vaithinathan arrived and held talks. The funeral was held in the same evening.

CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, prompting condemnation from the public.

