Coimbatore Corporation to expedite tax assessment

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner has ordered the revenue department officials to expedite the new tax assessment works in the city which was put on hold for the past three months due to the end of the financial year.

As the revenue department officials were busy collecting the pending dues as well as the current tax demands in view of the end of FY, CCMC had temporarily suspended the tax assessments on new properties for three months.

The move reaped results for the civic body as CCMC grabbed the number one spot in Tamil Nadu for collecting the highest property tax among the 20 municipal corporations. However, new tax assessment files began piling up in the CCMC zonal offices.

Around 2,000 new tax assessment applications have been kept pending in all five zones of the city. Through the efforts of bill collectors, who worked hard day and night for three months, CCMC collected Rs 410.48 crore.

In view of the pending applications, a meeting was held at the CCMC head office on Saturday. CCMC Commissioner Prathap expressed his gratitude towards the revenue officials for the high tax collection in the last FY and for making CCMC number one in the state.

Prathap has instructed the officials to expedite the work on the pending applications and complete it within 15 days. Sources said that for the FY 2023-24, a property tax target of Rs 489 crore, including the current demand of Rs 381 crore and arrear demand of Rs 108 crore has been set for the revenue officials by the civic body.

