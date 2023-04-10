CRPF exam: TN CM Stalin writes to Amit Shah over non-inclusion of Tamil

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagging the issue of the non-inclusion of Tamil in the computer test for recruiting 9,212 personnel for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He termed the act of exclusion of Tamil as discriminatory.

“This examination is going to be held in 12 centres in Tamil Nadu. But, candidates from Tamil Nadu are not able to write the exam in their mother tongue in their state,” Stalin stated.

He pointed out that the examination is in favour of Hindi-speaking states. “25 out of 100 marks are reserved for basic understanding of Hindi language. Thus, this exam is very favourable for Hindi speakers. This is not only unilateral but amounts to being discriminatory.”

He further added that the notification reveals it is framed in a discriminatory manner against applicants from Tamil Nadu and depriving them of the opportunity to serve in the para-military forces. “This is a violation of the constitutional rights of the youth who want to write the exam and denies them equal opportunity in the government job exam.”

He requested Amit Shah for his immediate intervention and instructed CRPF to make changes to include other state languages including Tamil so that non-Hindi speaking youths also get an equal opportunity.

