Demand to revoke Kanniyakumari ferry service ticket price hike grows louder

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Though the public and political parties, including CPM and BJP, had stoutly opposed the 50% hike in the price of Poompuhar shipping corporation's Kanniyakumari ferry service tickets that came into effect on March 17, the authorities have still not revoked the hike.



The ferry service operates three boats -- Guhan, Vivekananda and Pothigai -- to take tourists to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar statue. The tickets can be bought between 8 am and 4 pm daily, except during rough sea conditions.



With the service gaining more patronage, the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation hiked the ticket charges by 50%. The ordinary ticket rate increased from Rs 50 to Rs 75 and the special ticket rate increased from Rs 200 to Rs 300, while the Rs 25 price for children's tickets was hiked by Rs 5.



Opposing the decision, the CPM and BJP staged separate protests in Kanniyakumari and also petitioned the authorities, including the district administration, urging them to revoke the hike. CPM district executive committee member S Antony said the increase in prices had affected the tourist footfall in the area. "People flocking to Kanniyakumari from our neighbouring states are upset about this hike as not everyone will be able to afford these tickets now," he had said.



Meanwhile, Town Panchayat BJP ward member CS Subash said the Vivekananda Rock Memorial was the main reason for tourists and devotees to reach Kanniyakumari. "Hence, hiking the ticket charges is not acceptable. Also, steps should be taken to develop the boat jetty so that an additional number of boats can be operated here," he said.



Justifying the hike, sources from Poompuhar Shipping Corporation said this was the first time the rates were hiked since 2018.

"Increase in fuel prices and other operational costs had forced this increase in ticket charges. Over 5,000 tourists use the ferry service on weekdays, while the number rises to over 8,000 during the weekends. One of the three boats is under maintenance now," they said.

