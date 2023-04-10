Home States Tamil Nadu

Doctor involved in death of 'pregnant minor' falls ill during questioning in TN

According to police, a 17-year-old girl, from Vazhapadi, was allegedly impregnated by a relative.

By Express News Service

SALEM:  The gynaecologist who has been detained in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl in Salem allegedly fell ill during questioning and is admitted to the government hospital.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl, from Vazhapadi, was allegedly impregnated by a relative. On April 6, when the parents came to know about this, they approached a hospital run by R Selvambal in Vazhapadi to abort the fetus.

Since the girl was into her seventh month of pregnancy, the fetus could not be aborted, So Selvambal administered medications to induce labour and she gave birth to a girl baby, who was presumed dead and dumped in the hospital’s dustbin, police said.

Moreover, pregnancy at such an advanced stage cannot be terminated without a court order. Soon after delivery, the victim complained of breathlessness and was rushed to Salem Government Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. A team of doctors led by M Valarmathi, deputy director (in-charge) of Medical and Rural Health Services inspected the private hospital on Friday and Saturday.

During the inspection, the team found the newborn alive in the dustbin. Also, the medical team found lapses in the treatment given to the girl and lodged a complaint.

They detained the doctor for questioning. During interrogation on Saturday night, Selvambal allegedly fainted and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital.

