Friend held for burglary at realtor’s house in Erode, Rs 2.8 crore recovered

By Express News Service

ERODE: Police on Sunday arrested two persons, including the friend of the victim, who looted Rs 2.8 crore from the house of a real estate businessman in Gobichettipalayam. The money was recovered from them. The accused were identified as Sridharan and his relative Praveenkumar of Gobichettipalayam.

According to police, Sudarsan, a real estate businessman, bought a bungalow in Bharathi Nagar recently. Sudarsan used the house for business and used to stay there occasionally. On March 26, Sudarsan kept Rs 2.8 crore in four bags in the house and locked it. When he visited the house on Friday, he saw that the lock was broken and the cash was stolen.

Based on his complaint, Gobichettipalayam police formed Special teams to investigate. The team investigated Sudarsan’s friends and Sridharan admitted to stealing the money with the help of his Praveenkumar, They were arrested and the money was recovered.

“The arrested are engineering graduates. Sridharan is into construction business and Praveenkumar is working in an IT company in Coimbatore. Sudarshan’s friend Sridharan had come to know that the money was in that house. So they planned and stole the money early on Friday morning.” a police officer said.

