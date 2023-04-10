Home States Tamil Nadu

Friend held for burglary at realtor’s house in Erode, Rs 2.8 crore recovered

Police on Sunday arrested two persons, including the friend of the victim, who looted Rs 2.8 crore from the house of a real estate businessman in Gobichettipalayam. 

Published: 10th April 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image

By Express News Service

ERODE:  Police on Sunday arrested two persons, including the friend of the victim, who looted Rs 2.8 crore from the house of a real estate businessman in Gobichettipalayam.  The money was recovered from them. The accused were identified as Sridharan and his relative Praveenkumar of Gobichettipalayam.

According to police, Sudarsan, a real estate businessman, bought a bungalow in Bharathi Nagar recently. Sudarsan used the house for business and used to stay there occasionally. On March 26, Sudarsan kept Rs 2.8 crore in four bags in the house and locked it. When he visited the house on Friday, he saw that the lock was broken and the cash was stolen.

Based on his complaint, Gobichettipalayam police formed Special teams to investigate. The team investigated Sudarsan’s friends and Sridharan admitted to stealing the money with the help of his Praveenkumar, They were arrested and the money was recovered.

“The arrested are engineering graduates. Sridharan is into construction business and Praveenkumar is working in an IT company in Coimbatore. Sudarshan’s friend Sridharan had come to know that the money was in that house. So they planned and stole the money early on Friday morning.” a police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erode real estate
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp