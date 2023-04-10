Governor sitting on bills, Tamil Nadu asks Centre to intervene

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin urging the union government and President Droupadi Murmu to instruct Governor RN Ravi to accord assent to the Bills adopted by the House within a specific period.

The resolution also urged the union government and the President to prescribe a specific time limit for the State government to give assent to them since they are the voice of the people of the respective States.

Principal Opposition in the Assembly - the AIADMK abstained from the discussion on this resolution and they walked into the House once the resolution was adopted. Ahead of the Chief Minister moving the resolution, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami led his party colleagues in a walkout condemning the Speaker's delay in recognising RB Udhayakumar as the Deputy Leader of Opposition in lieu of O Panneerselvam.

He also opposed the State government's decision to relax House rules for various reasons.

After this, the AIADMK MLAs did not return to the House for two hours. BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran was conspicuous by his absence and Vanathi Srinivasan also did not turn to the House proceedings on Monday. MR Gandhi and C Saraswathi staged a walkout registering their opposition to the resolution.

A few MLAs urged the chief minister to move another resolution soon demanding the recall of governor RN Ravi as he has been acting against democratic norms and the Constitution.

Interestingly, ahead of the chief minister moving the resolution, Leader of the House, Durai Murugan moved a motion for suspending the invocation of Rule 92(vii) which says: "A member while speaking, must not reflect upon the conduct of President or any Governor or any Court of Justice or use of Governor's or President's name for the purpose of influencing a debate."

Since the support of three-fourths of the members present in the House would be required to pass this resolution, the Speaker ordered the division of votes by head-counting the MLAs who supported the resolution.

Of the 146 members present, 144 supported the resolution and two MLAs of the BJP opposed it.

Moving the resolution, the chief minister said it was an unfortunate moment created by the state governor and that he has to move the second resolution regarding the governor within the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.

The chief minister also recalled the views expressed by the Supreme Court and various Commissions constituted by the government about how the state governors should conduct themselves in the gubernatorial post.

"The Government of Tamil Nadu, having come to power with the overwhelming mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu, has the Constitutional responsibility and democratic duty to fulfill the aspirations and needs of its people. This august House records with deep regret the action of the governor of Tamil Nadu in indefinitely withholding many Bills without giving permission, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu - on the basis of its sovereignty and the legislative responsibilities enshrined in the Constitution of India - thereby functioning against the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu," the resolution said.

The resolution also recalled that the controversial comments made by the governor in the public forum about the Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly are not in accordance with the office he holds, the oath he took, and the interest of the State administration.

Besides, such views went against the Constitution and the established conventions being followed and belittled the dignity of this House, and undermined the supremacy of the Legislature in a Parliamentary democracy.

