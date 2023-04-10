Man arrested for stabbing lover’s son in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the Virugambakkam police under charges of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy. The man was remanded in judicial custody.

The police identified the man as P Karthick of Velachery, an IT professional.

The police said that Karthick was allegedly in an illicit relationship with the victim Satya’s (name changed) mother Kamala (name changed) for the past six years. On Saturday, Karthick had come to the woman’s house despite Satya’s repeated warnings not to. In a fit of rage, Karthick allegedly stabbed Satya with a kitchen knife thrice and fled the spot. Satya was rushed to the hospital by his mother and neighbours. The police said that his condition is critical.

Satya’s father lodged a police complaint based on which the police arrested Karthick. He was booked and remanded in judicial custody.

