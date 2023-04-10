Home States Tamil Nadu

Man poses as priest, loots cash from elderly woman in TN's Pollachi

A man who posed as priest looted jewels from an elderly-woman and cash from her in Pollachi after giving her theertham, allegedly laced with sedative.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A man who posed as a priest looted jewels from an elderly woman and cash from her in Pollachi after giving her theertham, allegedly laced with sedative. He gained access inside her home assuring her to cast aspersions away.

The woman V Maragatham (60) wife of Vellingiri from Sulakkal Mariyamman Kovil Street near Vadakkipalayam in Pollachi. Vellingiri was a fruit vendor and Maragatham was a homemaker. On Saturday morning, Vellingiri went to work and Maragatham was alone in the house.  In the afternoon when Vellingiri returned to the house for lunch, he found his wife unconscious and her chain weighing three sovereigns and Rs 25, 000 kept in the almirah missing.

After regaining consciousness, Maragatham told her husband that a person claiming to be a priest visited their house. As he assured them that he will give remedies for her afflictions (Dhosam) and eliminate bad energies from their house. Believing him, she accepted it and the person performed some rituals. Amid this, he allegedly gave water to her asking her to take a drink after which she fell unconscious. Vadakkipalayam police are investigating.

