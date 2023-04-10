Home States Tamil Nadu

Midnight pubs, resto-bars pose threat to law and order of Puducherry: AIADMK chief

He further said that the government permitted the functioning of bars and pubs at night for additional revenue but Puducherry has now become a hub of drugs.

Published: 10th April 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Puducherry State Secretary, A Anbazhagan, has requested Chief Minister N Rangasamy to take immediate steps to regulate the functioning of pubs and bars in Puducherry, as they are posing a threat to law and order in the state.

During a press conference held at the party head office in Puducherry on Sunday, Anbazhagan said, "The law and order in the union territory have been severely impacted due to the unregulated operation of pubs and resto-bars that remain operational beyond midnight.

This has led to the youth becoming addicted to liquor and drugs. In an incident that happened on Saturday morning, a group of inebriated individuals, including a woman, created a ruckus on a public road and attempted to pull a youth from a running bike, causing him to slip and die. At present, the police are ensuring the safety of locals from attacks by such tourists."                              

"The Chief Minister shouldn't allow these kinds of activities to continue. As we are a part of the ruling alliance, we urge the CM to take immediate action in this regard," he added.

Anbazhagan also urged Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, as a woman, to consider their demands and take action against the spa and massage centres that are promoting the flesh trade. If the situation continues, AIADMK will organise protests with the support of the people, he added.

