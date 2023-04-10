NEET coaching begins in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district school education department will begin residential training for Class 12 government school students to prepare for NEET which is scheduled to be held on May 7. The training will be held at ‘Aasiriyar Illam’ in Kavundampalayam. Around 75 students will take part.

An officer at the district school education department, told TNIE, “We had given residential training to the government school students in April 2022, when they were studying in Class 11. Similarly, we have decided to conduct the program this year as well.

As many as 75 students will take part in the three weeks programme. Ahead of this, ten teachers, who are postgraduate teachers in government schools, have been deployed to this centre to train the students. Besides, study materials have been given to the students. Food and other arrangements have been ensured to them in the centre till completing this exam,” she said.

C Geetha (name changed), a student in a government higher secondary school in Vellamadai, told TNIE, “My goal is to become a doctor. Based on the headmaster’s instruction, I attended four-week residential classes last year. I will attend the training this year too.”

Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teacher Association district president N Tamil Selvan told TNIE,” More than 200 students from government schools in Coimbatore applied for NEET this year. But only 75 students take part in this training.

Some students in rural areas are unable to participate in this. So, the school education department should organize NEET training at a school in the block level and it should conduct classes daily from morning to evening.” Chief Educational officer R Boopathi said that they have taken steps to give NEET training to the rural students in the concerned blocks.

