Nellai custodial torture: Inquiry by principal secretary, of rural development to start

The victims, who have already given their statements, can also meet Amudha to submit their statements.

Published: 10th April 2023 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, custodial death

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Anyone wanting to file a complaint in connection with the alleged custodial torture by former Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh can appear before P Amudha, principal secretary, rural development and panchayat raj department, at the Ambasamudram tahsildar office on Monday.

The district administration on Sunday said those who cannot appear before the officer in person can send their complaint to ambai.inquiry@gmail.com or contact 8248887233 (through call or WhatsApp) from 10 am to 4 pm. The victims, who have already given their statements, can also meet Amudha to submit their statements.

Amutha, who was appointed by the state government, held a discussion with Tirunelveli district collector KP Karthikeyan and collected victims’ statements from Sub Collector, Cheranmahadevi, MD Shabbir Alam. “Amudha will also summon the accused police personnel, including Balveer Singh, with whom Alam did not conduct an inquiry,” said sources.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights member RG Anand told media persons that the Commission would look into the allegation of custodial violence meted out to a minor. Anand visited the government juvenile observation home in Tirunelveli and heard the grievances of the children. Further, the Ambasamudram Bar Association has passed resolutions condemning custodial torture and demanded that the state government provide treatment to the victims.

Comments

