Over 200 non-graduate revenue officers to be demoted in TN

This is in accordance with a government order issued in 1995 that had not been implemented due to litigation.

By B Anbuselvan
CHENNAI:  A crisis of an unprecedented scale is unfolding in the revenue department as over 200 revenue officers, who have served eight to 10 years in their current position are now facing demotion for not holding a graduate degree.

This is in accordance with a government order issued in 1995 that had not been implemented due to litigation. With the Supreme Court laying the matter to rest last September, district revenue officers (DROs) will now be demoted to revenue divisional officers (RDOs) and RDOs to tahsildhars, raising concerns over the legality of the decisions they had made during their tenure. Already, four tahsildars have been demoted to the rank of deputy tahsildar in Tiruvallur district last week. 

The Supreme Court upheld the 1995 GO, which grants preference to direct recruitment of revenue assistants with graduate degrees over non-graduates when promoting them to the rank of deputy tahsildar. The apex court first upheld the order in 2009, but the GO was not implemented.

After more rounds of litigation, in April 2019, the SC reiterated its stance in response to a contempt petition stating that non-graduates would not receive any relief. A review petition filed later was dismissed last September. The petition to implement the 1995 GO was filed by the association of direct recruit assistants and others. 

‘Uncertain about fate of orders I issued’

An official clarified that after 1995, several deputy tahsildars were subsequently promoted to the roles of tahsildars, RDOs, and DROs, and some have since retired. “If the promotion to deputy tahsildar is annulled, their present position (including RDO & DRO) will have to be adjusted according to the seniority list based on the 1995 GO.” Expressing disbelief at the prospect of being demoted after serving in Tasmac for eight years, an RDO said,

“As a divisional magistrate, I had issued numerous orders on behalf of the establishment. I have also recommended criminal action. I am uncertain about the fate of those orders.” Echoing a similar view, another officer said, “The government ought to have engaged with the employees’ association to consider the repercussions and alternate choices while taking the policy decision in 1992 and 1995. This has become an issue between two associations within the department.”

The position of revenue assistants (group 2) is filled either by direct recruitment, through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, or by promoting junior assistants whose minimum qualification is SSLC. The minimum qualification to appear for the TNPSC group 2 exam is graduation.

In its judgment in 2009, the SC held that preference given for direct recruit assistants in granting promotion to deputy tahsildhar is applicable to promotion of assistants, who hold graduate degrees as well.

