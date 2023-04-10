Panchayat head booked for ‘inaugurating’ court in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The chairperson of Ponnamaravathy town panchayat in the district was on Saturday booked on charges of trespassing and rioting after she ‘inaugurated’ the district munsif-cum-judicial magistrate court that the law minister had opened via video-conferencing from Chennai.

According to sources, Law Minister S Regupathy along with Madras High Court judges virtually inaugurated a district munsif-cum-judicial magistrate court at Ponnamaravathy and Karambakudi in the district from Chennai.

After the event, DMK chairperson Sundari Azhagappan in the presence of advocates and court workers too ‘inaugurated’ the civil court in Ponnamaravathy. With photos and clips of the Ponnamaravathy town panchayat chairperson’s act circulated on social media, judicial officer Mahendran of the principal district court lodged a complaint with the Ponnamaravathy police demanding action against Sundari for violation of court protocol. Accordingly, Sundari was booked on various charges, including trespassing and rioting (Section 147 of the IPC), sources added.

‘PM could not meet EPS due to tight schedule’

Erode: The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AIADMK general secretary Edappaddi K Palaniswami could not take place, in Chennai on Saturday, because of Modi’s hectic schedule, said AIADMK senior leader K A Sengottiyan, adding that the meeting will take place at a later date.

He said this while addressing media persons in Erode after inaugurating the party’s recruitment drive on Sunday.

“There is no friction between AIADMK and BJP. We are very clear about the alliance. Due to time constraints, the meeting between the prime minister and EPS did not take place in Chennai. EPS will meet the prime minister in due time,” he said. AIADMK has set a target to recruit two crore members.

