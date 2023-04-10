Sexual abuse: Madurai Kamaraj University Psychology students lodge complaint against HoD

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Both UG and PG Psychology students of Madurai Kamaraj University formally lodged a joint complaint against department head C Karuppaiah stating that he verbally and sexually harassed male and female students. The letter was submitted to MKU Vice Chancellor J Kumar and Registrar (i/c) M Sadasivam recently.



In the complaint copy accessed by TNIE, the students said Karuppaiah makes remarks with sexual overtones to girl students. They accused him of pointing at some lean women students and saying "Nowadays, boys like thin girls. If you post your photos in a matrimonial column, you will get guys immediately." The students said they have audio and video evidence of the teacher making such remarks.



The letter also claims that Karuppaiah threatened the students when they sought amenities such as electric lamps and mosquito liquidators for their classrooms. "When we raised the issue to the HoD, he didn't respond. Students collected the amount from their peers for the facilities. There were no sufficient teachers to handle all the subjects in the department. When we raised the issue, Karuppaiah threatened us and asked the students to join some other educational institution. Unhygienic toilets led to two girls suffering from Urinary Tract Infection and classrooms had to be cleaned by the students," the letter stated.



TNIE spoke to a few women and men following the complaints. A student, on the request of anonymity, said they were overlooking the verbal and sexual abuse until he 'purposely delayed' issuing internal marks. "When one of our classmates questioned him over the delay by citing varsity circular, he used abusive words against the student. One guest lecturer, Maheswari, framed charges against the classmate and forced us to sign against him. But, the students denied. Karuppaiah also reduced the marks of the students," he added.



Another student said Karuppiah calls female students to his room and tries to sexually harass them. "He asks the size of students' undergarments. One time, in the open classroom, he asked us to search the meaning of the word 'erection'. The students were shocked to see the search result leading to a porn website. Despite belonging to the SC community, he shows discrimination against the community students," they added.



Speaking to TNIE, Professor and HoD C Karuppaiah refuted the charges levelled against him and said MKU authorities had assured to fulfil the demand for facilities, before hanging up the call and switching off his mobile.



Responding to the issue, MKU Vice Chancellor J Kumar said he was aware of the charges. "The Internal Complaints Committee has been revamped now and inquiry will begin in the coming week. We will take appropriate action based on the report," he added.

