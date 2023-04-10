Tasmac yet to learn from Nilgiris bottle buy-back success 

P Thiruselvam and M Saravanan By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR/COIMBATORE: Nearly two weeks have passed since the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac), complying with court directions, rolled out its liquor bottle buy-back scheme in Coimbatore and Perambalur.

While the scheme was extended to the two districts on a trial basis following the Madras High Court taking into account its response in the Nilgiris and other hilly areas in the state — where they were first introduced last year, Tasmac appears to have learnt little from the past as it grapples with a host of issues, ranging from logistics to space constraints, during project implementation in the latest areas.

The scheme, which was launched in the Nilgiris on May 15, 2022, based on Madras High Court directions after the latter was informed of the harm the littering of empty glass bottles in forest areas caused to elephants and other wild animals, is now in effect at 342 Tasmac outlets in Perambalur and Coimbatore districts. Under the scheme, Tasmac charges an additional Rs 10 per liquor bottle from the consumer and refunds the same when the empty glass container is returned.

Nilgiris Tasmac district manager R Kannan said around 95% of the liquor bottles sold through the scheme are returned by the customers. The corresponding figure stands at 71% in Coimbatore and 81% in Perambalur, officials said. Though the figure for the Nilgiris too stood at 57.6% in the initial month of the scheme’s rollout, Tasmac appears to have overlooked the challenges it faced earlier before extending the plan to Perambalur and Coimbatore in compliance with court directions.

Expressing concerns over the sudden “workload”, outlet workers have urged the government to consider outsourcing the work on implementing the scheme. Even as Tasmac Managing Director L Subramanian told TNIE that the current workforce is being tapped to execute the buy-back scheme, a member of the Tamil Nadu Government Tasmac Employees’ Union, who did not wish to be named, said that they now hardly have time to even eat or attend nature’s call. “It is not possible to collect empty bottles every day, remove the sticker [bearing the unique number of the outlet from which the bottle was bought] and report the data to the government,” the worker said.

The issue of “low wages” aside, A John, the secretary of the Tasmac employees’ association in Coimbatore, said that work for them from the buy-back scheme only increased when the public wrongly turned up with bottles that were purchased from a different outlet. A random reality check at a Tasmac outlet on the 80-Feet Road in Coimbatore found out that Rs 10 was not collected as deposit while handing over a liquor bottle even though it bore the identification sticker.

“As the workers, after closing the outlet around 10 pm, need to stay till 4 am to paste the stickers on the bottles for next day’s sales, they stopped collecting the deposit of Rs 10 since April 5,” an employee said.

Meanwhile, Tasmac Employees Union state president N Periyasamy pointed to storage issues.

While the empty bottles returned in the Nilgiris are taken away from the outlets by private players every four days or so, sources said that a similar tender for bottle clearance is yet to be floated in Perambalur and Coimbatore. As a result, the salesmen in the two districts are left with few options but to store the returned bottles in the outlet itself or in rented spaces. Further, pointing to the returned bottles being often tied up in sacks, Periyasamy urged the state government to provide the workers with safety equipment such as gloves and shoes.

When the issues were raised with Tasmac MD L Subramanian, he mentioned them as initial hiccups which would be addressed.

(With inputs from S Guruvanmikanathan)

