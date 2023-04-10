Home States Tamil Nadu

TN's largest Madurai-Chettikulam flyover lacks basic facilities: Commuters

A motorist, K Rameshkumar of Aathikulam, said there is small signboard in each exit point but it is not sufficient.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  A day after PM Modi inaugurated the Madurai-Chettikulam flyover, commuters in the area on Sunday said the state's longest flyover was in need of more signboards and blinkers for hassle-free driving. The flyover has an entry arm in Gokhale Road and two exit arms in Ambedkar Road (towards Periyar Bus Stand) and Alagarkovil Road (towards MGR Bus Stand). It has four ramps at Iyer Bungalow and Narayanapuram for entry and exit. Likewise, it has entry and exit at Chettikulam.

A motorist, K Rameshkumar of Aathikulam, said there is small signboard in each exit point but it is not sufficient. "The signboard is visually small and cannot be noticed during night hours. As the signboard is located at the neck of the turning, vehicle users are forced to take the decision at the edge, which might result in accidents. More signboards at advance point, edge and exit point are needed," he opined.

A car user, J Madhavan of Thanjavur, said he faced difficulties while going to Tiruchy through Madurai on the flyover. "I used to take the regular route earlier and faced heavy traffic in many places such as Aathikulam and Iyer Bungalow. The flyover has been of great help to prevent the congested areas. However, the route direction is confusing and there were no blinkers on the flyover," he added.

DCP (Traffic) Arumugasamy said they have given a representation to the NHAI seeking larger signboards, CCTVs and speed breakers among others to make commuting easy.

Route diversion 

Vehicles moving away beyond Oomachikulam in Natham Road have to take the flyover through its entry arm in Gokhale Road. Vehicles toward Iyer Bungalow, Thiruppalai and Oomachikulam can take the flyover and alight through exit arms in Thiruppalai and Narayanapuram. Vehicle users toward BB Kulam, P and T Nagar, SP Bangalow Junction, Reserve Line, Aathikulam and Narayanapuram have to take a route below the flyover at IOC junction.

Further, vehicles from Mattuthavani, KK Nagar, Dr Thangaraj Salai cannot take a right from Kakaan Statue but have to move further and take a U-turn near Madurai Corporation and take the left race course road to reach Alagar Koil Road. Madurai city and urban police would be in charge of traffic regulation while NHAI would take care of the flyover maintenance.

