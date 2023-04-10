Home States Tamil Nadu

Vande Bharat Express gains traction, seats booked till April 16

“The Vande Bharat clocks 130 kmph and reaches Chennai within six hours. It stops at major stations including Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem.

Published: 10th April 2023 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat train

Vande Bharat train

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Vande Bharat Express has struck a chord with passengers instantaneously and tickets to Chennai from Coimbatore are booked till Sunday (April 16).

The inaugural service from Coimbatore on Sunday, which was also full, left at 6 am and reached Chennai at 11.33 am, fifteen minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival time. 

While Easter could have been a reason for the patronage, despite the high ticket fare, on an inaugural day, railway officials feel the novelty of the service and the distance to the airport are attracting people to choose the train.

The price of an AC chair car (CC) ticket is Rs 1,215 and that of an executive chair car is Rs 2,310. 

Tickets to Chennai are booked till Sunday in both the AC chair car and the executive chair car (except Tuesday when 78 seats are available in CC ). 

“It seems many people, especially senior citizens, prefer Vande Bharat and are switching over from flights since the time taken to travel to the airport, check-in and flight time to Chennai come to around six hours,” said a railway officer. It will take a couple of weeks to gauge if Vande Bharat is drawing passengers from other trains, sources added.

“The Vande Bharat clocks 130 kmph and reaches Chennai within six hours. It stops at major stations including Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem. Hope more stoppages will not be added, which would slow down the train,” said J Sathis of Kongu Global Forum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp