Vande Bharat Express gains traction, seats booked till April 16

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Vande Bharat Express has struck a chord with passengers instantaneously and tickets to Chennai from Coimbatore are booked till Sunday (April 16).

The inaugural service from Coimbatore on Sunday, which was also full, left at 6 am and reached Chennai at 11.33 am, fifteen minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival time.

While Easter could have been a reason for the patronage, despite the high ticket fare, on an inaugural day, railway officials feel the novelty of the service and the distance to the airport are attracting people to choose the train.

The price of an AC chair car (CC) ticket is Rs 1,215 and that of an executive chair car is Rs 2,310.

Tickets to Chennai are booked till Sunday in both the AC chair car and the executive chair car (except Tuesday when 78 seats are available in CC ).

“It seems many people, especially senior citizens, prefer Vande Bharat and are switching over from flights since the time taken to travel to the airport, check-in and flight time to Chennai come to around six hours,” said a railway officer. It will take a couple of weeks to gauge if Vande Bharat is drawing passengers from other trains, sources added.

“The Vande Bharat clocks 130 kmph and reaches Chennai within six hours. It stops at major stations including Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem. Hope more stoppages will not be added, which would slow down the train,” said J Sathis of Kongu Global Forum.

COIMBATORE: The Vande Bharat Express has struck a chord with passengers instantaneously and tickets to Chennai from Coimbatore are booked till Sunday (April 16). The inaugural service from Coimbatore on Sunday, which was also full, left at 6 am and reached Chennai at 11.33 am, fifteen minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival time. While Easter could have been a reason for the patronage, despite the high ticket fare, on an inaugural day, railway officials feel the novelty of the service and the distance to the airport are attracting people to choose the train.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The price of an AC chair car (CC) ticket is Rs 1,215 and that of an executive chair car is Rs 2,310. Tickets to Chennai are booked till Sunday in both the AC chair car and the executive chair car (except Tuesday when 78 seats are available in CC ). “It seems many people, especially senior citizens, prefer Vande Bharat and are switching over from flights since the time taken to travel to the airport, check-in and flight time to Chennai come to around six hours,” said a railway officer. It will take a couple of weeks to gauge if Vande Bharat is drawing passengers from other trains, sources added. “The Vande Bharat clocks 130 kmph and reaches Chennai within six hours. It stops at major stations including Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem. Hope more stoppages will not be added, which would slow down the train,” said J Sathis of Kongu Global Forum.