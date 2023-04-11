Home States Tamil Nadu

Allocate more funds for research, education in TN: Former Chief Justice of Delhi HC

Murugesan highlighted the university's focus on research education and its impeccable campus placement last year.

Former Chief Justice of Delhi HC D Murugesan at VIT’s University Day and Annual Sports Day | s dinesh

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  Former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court D Murugesan graced the VIT University’s Festival and Annual Sports Festival as a special guest and emphasised on the importance of research education and funding education on Monday. 

The event was presided over by VIT Chancellor K Viswanathan. Murugesan highlighted the university’s focus on research education and its impeccable campus placement last year. He, however, pointed out that although Tamil Nadu is a pioneer state in education, higher education, and agriculture, the funds allocated for education by Centre and state have decreased.

The new education policy has set a target of 50% for higher education by 2035, and TN has already crossed it. Mayasreekumar, co-chairman of Cognizant, VIT Vice-Chancellors Shankar Viswanathan, GV Selvam, Vice-Chancellor Rambabukodali, Associate Vice-Chancellor Parthasarathimallik, Registrar D Jayabharathi were also present.

