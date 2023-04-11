Anti-gambling bill gets nod, Tamil Nadu House wants to end Governor’s gamesmanship

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi has given his assent to the bill banning online gambling that was adopted on March 23 by the state Assembly for a second time. The news about the decision came on a day when the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution, moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin, urging the union government and the President of India to fix a time frame for governors to decide on bills adopted by state assemblies. This is the second resolution passed against Ravi by the assembly in the last three months.

Leaders of the DMK and its allies, who spoke in the House, pilloried the governor for putting on the back burner several bills sent to him for assent. Speaking at the evening session of the Assembly, the CM told the House that the governor has given his assent to the bill.

With the governor clearing the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, subject to a gazette notification, advertisement in any form promoting online gambling or playing online games of chance with money or other stakes is prohibited in the state.

Those violating the provision on advertisement for promotion or inducing people to play online gambling/games of chance face punishment with imprisonment of up to one year or a fine, which may extend to Rs 5 lakh, or both. Any person indulging in online gambling with money or other stakes shall be punished with imprisonment for up to three months or with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 or both. Any person who provides online gambling service may face jail term up to three years or fine of up to Rs 10 lakh or both.

Curiously, the Raj Bhavan and state officials are not on the same page over the exact date on which the governor gave the assent. While Raj Bhavan officials said the governor had given his assent to the bill on Friday itself, government sources said they came to know about this only after a few TV channels broke the news on Monday afternoon.

‘We will not remain mute spectators’

Stating that he didn’t want to turn the Assembly into a political forum by responding to the views of the governor, the CM said, “We criticise the activities of the governor and not him personally. But if the governor tends to hinder the process of the state Assembly with a political motive, we will not remain mute spectators to that,” Stalin said.

The administrative reforms commission led by K Hahumathaiah in 1969 said a governor should be person who can be relied upon and who would be impartial without taking political sides. The Rajamannar Committee on centre-state Relations said it was the right time for abolishing the governor post.

The Sarkaria Commission, too, said a governor should be a detached figure. The Venkatachaliah Commission appointed by the Vajpayee government in 2000 to review the constitution also reiterated this view, the CM said.

PTR: Will stop fund misuse by Raj Bhavan

Finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday said the Raj Bhavan has spent funds in violation of the financial code and such violations would be prevented. “About `18.38 crore has been allocated for

Raj Bhavan’s household account,” he said. Minister Duraimurugan ‘advised’ Ravi to join BJP if he likes its ideology

Will challenge the validity of law: Firms

Reacting to the ban, All India Gaming Federation said it will challenge the validity of the law. “This is unfortunate. Instead of waiting for SC judgment, they have taken an unconstitutional decision.”

