Chithirai festival flag hoisting on April 23

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The district is all set to engross itself in Chithirai celebrations as the festival will commence with a flag hoisting ceremony at Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on April 23 and at Arulmigu Kallalagar Temple on May 1. The temple authorities released the festival schedule on Monday and said works for assembling the 1,000-gold coin 'Saparam' of Kallalagar temple have begun.



The flag hoisting for the district's biggest festival spectacle will be followed by the celestial wedding of deities Meenakshi and Sundareswarar, Chithirai temple car procession, Kallalagar deity procession and entry into Vaigai river. A group of people hoping to wield the massive peacock-feathered 'hand fans' during the festival has already submitted a petition to the district collector seeking steps to issue them special identity cards.



Karthi Mayakrishnan, who has been wielding the 'hand fan' for many years now, said, "There are about 15 families in Madurai, who have been rendering this duty as a service to the deity for many generations. We use these massive fans to provide relief to the devotees. Even though we have been doing this for several generations, the authorities have not recognised us with any identity cards."



Meanwhile, the authorities have advised people who wish to donate food and refreshments to the devotees, to approach the temple authorities directly instead of individuals. Ahead of the festival, the renovated Thirumalainayakkar-era temple car of Kallalagar temple known as 'Aayiram Pon Saparam' has been brought to Tallakulam for the assembling process. The repaired wheels and wooden axle stationed at Tallakulam are already turning heads.



Chithirai schedule:



Flag hoisting Chithirai festival at Meenakshi temple - April 23

'Pattabhishekam' (Coronation of goddess Meenakshi) - April 30

Thirukalyanam' (Celestial marriage event) - May 02

Chithirai Meenakshi temple car Procession - May 03

Chithirai festival concludes at Meenakshi temple - May 04

Kallalagar Yethirsevai - May 04

Kallalagar Procession start from Alagar temple- May 03

Kallalagar Procession entering Vaigai river - May 05

Return procession to the temple - May 10

