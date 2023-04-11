Coimbatore's Pillur scheme three water project to be ready in June

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Pillur Scheme 3 project is set to be completed soon and water supply to added areas of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is likely to commence in June. Additional chief secretary and municipal administration & water supply department secretary Shivdas Meena along with CCMC Commissioner M Prathap and officials from the TWAD (Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage) Board inspected the works on Monday.

Kurichi, Kuniyamuthur and Kavunadampalayam municipalities, areas of 7 town panchayats and one village panchayat were added to Coimbatore corporation a decade ago. In order to cater to the water needs of the added areas and analysing the city’s population in 2040, the Pillur Scheme 3 drinking water supply project was kick-started at a cost of Rs 779.86 crore in 2018.

The project with Bhavani waters as source will supply 178.30 MLD. About 156 acres of land were required for setting up the primary underground storage tank and installing pipelines. While 35.5 acres of land were acquired from the government, the remaining 121.5 acres of land were acquired from private owners through LA.

A senior TWAD Board official told TNIE, “Construction of the 900-metre long tunnel which is 10m wide and 6 ft high was completed last year at the cost of Rs 61.35 crore. Two pipelines measuring 1.8m in diameter have been installed on both sides of the tunnel to pump water from the pumping station at Samayapuram village to the treatment plant at Thandiperumalpuram in Marudur village. Also, workers have finished constructing a 13.5m deep well with a dimension of 36m X 10m near the TANGEDCO barrage at Samayapuram village.”

CCMC Commissioner said, “Around 65 to 70% of the project has been completed. Only the construction of 2 MST (Master Storage Tanks) with a capacity of 73 lakh water each at Kurudampalayam and pipeline installation works are pending. Of the 2 MSTs, 1 will be ready in 20 days. All works will be over by May end and water supply will likely commence from the first week of June.”

