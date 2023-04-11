Final arguments on AIADMK general secretary poll plea may be advanced

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq on Monday agreed to consider advancing the final arguments on the petitions related to the general secretary election of AIADMK. Senior counsel, Guru Krishnakumar, representing deposed leader O Panneerselvam made a mention before the bench on the matter requesting to advance the arguments, which were slated for April 20 and 21, since the party has convened the meeting of the executive committee. The judges said they will consider the plea on Wednesday. Panneerselvam and his three supporters moved appeals against a single judge's order giving nod for the general secretary election. When the matters came up before the bench last time, both sides agreed to go for final arguments, for which, April 20 and 21 were fixed.