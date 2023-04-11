Madurai MP questions Staff Selection Commission; asks why exams are frequently postponed

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai MP S Venkatesan, on Saturday, questioned the Staff Selection Commission Chairman S Kishore as to why the SSC has often been postponing the dates for conducting the examination for the post of Stenographers. He also urged the chairman to bear the additional expenses incurred by the candidates. Venkatesan sent a letter to S Kishore on Saturday, in which he stated that the SSC conducted examinations for the posts of Group C and D Steno English and Hindi on November 17 and 18 in 2022, and skill tests for Steno (English) on Steno (Hindi) on February 15 and 23 respectively. "After the candidates who appeared for Steno (English) complained that the dictation was inaudible due to echo in the hall and issues related to PA system, the SSC, on February 17, cancelled the skill test conducted for Steno (English) due to technical snags in the process. However, the skill test conducted for Steno (Hindi) was not cancelled," he said. He further stated that on March 1, a notification was issued that the skill tests for Steno (English) would be conducted on March 10, which was conducted as said. "There were no complaints and candidates said they expected the results to be published soon. However, it has been announced that it would be published only on April 5. Both the skill tests that were held on February 16 and March 10 have been cancelled and it has been announced that the reexaminations would be conducted for Hindi and English on April 25 and 26 respectively. The candidates and parents are confused as to why the Steno (Hindi) tests were cancelled after 48 days and the Steno (English) tests after 25 days," he said. He requested the chairman to reimburse the fees and incidentals incurred by the candidates concerned for the re-examinations.