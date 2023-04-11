No FIR yet in Ambasamudram custodial torture, victims stay away from probe in TN

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: None of the victims of the alleged custodial torture by the suspended Ambasamudram ASP, Balveer Singh, submitted their statement before Principal Secretary of Rural Development Department P Amudha, who was ordered by the state to conduct a high-level inquiry, in Tirunelveli on Monday.

The victims stayed away from appearing before Amudha protesting the delay by police in filing an FIR in the case. They insisted that an FIR be filed first against Singh and other police personnel who allegedly damaged their teeth and crushed the testicles of two of them.

The victims had already registered their displeasure and frustration over the government’s ordering a high-level inquiry without filing an FIR. Amudha was waiting for the victims from 10 am to 4 pm at the Ambasamudram taluk office inside which the public was not allowed.

“Initially, six victims, whom I am assisting, went to the office of sub-divisional magistrate-cum-sub collector Cheranmahadevi MD Shabbir Alam who refused to record their statements. After the media reported the incident, Alam recorded their statement two days later.

The victims also went to Chennai to submit their statements before the SHRC. They further filed a complaint with the respective police stations against Singh and other police personnel. But no FIR has been filed so far. Now, the victims are asked to appear before Amudha. Inquiry after inquiry is unacceptable,” advocate Maharajan told reporters at the collectorate.

Inspector of police submits CCTV footage to SHRC

Two police personnel of Ambasamudram police station who were present during the alleged custodial torture appeared before Amudha and submitted their statements. Sources said Amudha would return to Chennai and come back to Ambasamudram after a few days. She could not be reached for her comments.

Meanwhile, inspector of police B Rajakumari submitted CCTV footage of Kallidaikurichi police station with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday.

Rajakumari, who was recently shifted to vacancy reserve, appeared before SP S Maheswaran and deputy SP M Sundaresan and K Kumar, from the SHRC. “Rajakumari brought the footage in a pen drive. She was questioned for about five hours. She said the teeth of the victims were broken in a fight between them and complainants,” said sources.

