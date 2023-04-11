Scheduled Caste kids miss test as caste Hindus oppose van facility in TN

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: About 40 students from the Scheduled Caste community in Melpathi village near Koliyanur block in Villupuram failed to appear for their ongoing revision test after they were sent back home following a commotion created by caste Hindus here on Monday.



Police said that a few caste Hindu villagers criticised a van facility arranged to escort the SC students in the aftermath of the assault of three youths for attempting to enter Shri Dharmaraja Draupati Amman temple. The vans are supposed to drop them at the government middle school, but students in the second van were sent back in a bid to prevent further tensions.



"We were first scared to send our children to school. But police assured us safety and took one batch of 20 students in a van. Soon after, some caste Hindu villagers argued with the police, and so the second batch of 40 students were sent back home," said a 38-years-old SC resident of the village.



The students apparently missed their ongoing revision test. School Headmistress A Sharmiladevi told TNIE, "All the students who entered the school in the morning are safe in the classrooms. They all will write their exams, and we will also try our best to bring more students from their homes, with the help of the revenue department."



Three days back, three SC persons from were physically assualted by a caste Hindu mob for allegedly entering the temple in the village. It is alleged that the caste Hindus denied SC members temple entry for several generations. Residents of the dalit colony alleged that panchayat president R Manivel, who holds a block-level secretary position in the DMK, was behind the whole incident and it was with his support that the caste Hindus were inciting more hatred against the Scheduled Caste members.



Peace talks fail



The primary victim's K Kadhiravan's (22) sister, K Kanimozhi had filed a complaint with Valavanur police after the assault had occurred on Friday. However, action on the complaint was temporarily withheld during the first peace meeting on Saturday. The meeting ended on a sour note and was re-scheduled on Monday, official sources said. But the caste Hindu parties did not turn up on Monday, sources confirmed.



"We waited at the RDO office from the morning but none of the caste Hindus came. They have disrespected even the government officials," said a peace talk committee member, representing the SC members.



Villupuram RDO S Ravichandran did not respond when TNIE tried to contact him. K Kandhan, the victim's father who was also allegedly assaulted on Friday told TNIE, "As the peace talks did not happen, we revoked the complaint. So, we demand that police arrest the accused immediately."

