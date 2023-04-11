Home States Tamil Nadu

Status report sought on plea against stray cattle menace in Madurai

Published: 11th April 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 07:16 AM

The stray cattle occupy the entire road, resulting in congestion and accidents.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a status report from the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to take swift action against stray cattle menace in and around Madurai city.

The litigant, S Prakash of Madurai, submitted that stray animals, especially cattle, wander around the city in traffic zones, causing disturbances to vehicle movement. This also leads to several accidents, in which both the public and the animals get injured or die, he added. Such stray cattle also consume plastic and other harmful wastes which affect their health, he added. Claiming that the government, as per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, has the duty to prevent the movement of stray cattle on public roads, he requested the court to direct the government to take immediate steps to solve the problem.

He further wanted the government to initiate action against owners of domestic animals, which are allowed to loiter in roads and traffic zones in Madurai city, adding that such animals should be seized and taken to 'Goshala' which can provide proper food, and medical care to the animals.

A Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri, which heard the plea, directed the government to file a status report on the steps taken by it in the matter.

