'Tidel park will boost Tiruchy's economic growth' say startups, IT graduates

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Startups and IT graduates in Tiruchy have welcomed last week's announcement by the Department of Industries to set up a TIDEL park in the district. As per the announcement, the TIDEL park would be set up on a 10-acre plot in Panjappur at a price of Rs 600 crore.

A parcel of land near the under-construction Panjappur bus terminus on the Tiruchy to Madurai National Highway route has reportedly been identified for the park, and land transfer works are expected to be done soon. Manoj Prabhakar, founder and CEO, Tiruchy Coworks, remarked that the move would help bring several established IT companies and startups under one roof.

"This would help startups interact in various things with the established companies, thus improving their output," he added. Pointing out the possible tax exemptions startups could avail of and the subsidies on electricity they could enjoy, Prabhakar said that companies operating in Tier-1 cities could opt to set up office in Tiruchy owing to its peaceful environment and geographical location, since it is located centrally in Tamil Nadu. TV Kiran Kumar, founder of Dorustree private limited, a software company in Tiruchy, said that TIDEL park, in addition to providing employment, would help develop the city economically.

"When new companies arrive at TIDEL, it would help diversify opportunities for the new graduates; they won't need to restrict themselves to just a few places," he added. Big companies looking to open their office at TIDEL park should be provided the necessary infrastructure and space, he further said. IT graduates in the city have also welcomed the announcement, which, they feel, would increase job opportunities in IT and other related domains.

One such employee is Lalgudi-native S Veeramani, an employee at a software company in Chennai, who said earlier one had to look at Chennai and Coimbatore for jobs in the IT sector. "Now we have the option to work in our own district," he added. This would also be a good opportunity for several youngsters from rural areas in Tiruchy and nearby districts.

TIRUCHY: Startups and IT graduates in Tiruchy have welcomed last week's announcement by the Department of Industries to set up a TIDEL park in the district. As per the announcement, the TIDEL park would be set up on a 10-acre plot in Panjappur at a price of Rs 600 crore. A parcel of land near the under-construction Panjappur bus terminus on the Tiruchy to Madurai National Highway route has reportedly been identified for the park, and land transfer works are expected to be done soon. Manoj Prabhakar, founder and CEO, Tiruchy Coworks, remarked that the move would help bring several established IT companies and startups under one roof. "This would help startups interact in various things with the established companies, thus improving their output," he added. Pointing out the possible tax exemptions startups could avail of and the subsidies on electricity they could enjoy, Prabhakar said that companies operating in Tier-1 cities could opt to set up office in Tiruchy owing to its peaceful environment and geographical location, since it is located centrally in Tamil Nadu. TV Kiran Kumar, founder of Dorustree private limited, a software company in Tiruchy, said that TIDEL park, in addition to providing employment, would help develop the city economically.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "When new companies arrive at TIDEL, it would help diversify opportunities for the new graduates; they won't need to restrict themselves to just a few places," he added. Big companies looking to open their office at TIDEL park should be provided the necessary infrastructure and space, he further said. IT graduates in the city have also welcomed the announcement, which, they feel, would increase job opportunities in IT and other related domains. One such employee is Lalgudi-native S Veeramani, an employee at a software company in Chennai, who said earlier one had to look at Chennai and Coimbatore for jobs in the IT sector. "Now we have the option to work in our own district," he added. This would also be a good opportunity for several youngsters from rural areas in Tiruchy and nearby districts.