TN CM MK Stalin inaugurates 2,828 urban habitat tenements

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, inaugurated 2,828 tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at a cost of Rs 284.32 crores across the state. He also handed out allotment orders to 330 beneficiaries.

The newly inaugurated tenements include dilapidated tenements in the NVN Project area in Chennai that were reconstructed at a cost of Rs 104.10 crore, two apartment complexes in Theni built at a cost of Rs 41.5 crore and Rs 16.35 crore.

Each of these tenements measures 400 sq ft in area with a multipurpose room, bedroom, kitchen and toilet. They also have access to roads, drinking water, sewage drains and rainwater harvesting structures in the resettlement sites, according to a release from TNUHDB. The DMK government has so far built 12,495 tenements at a cost of Rs 1,225.26 crore, said the press release.

