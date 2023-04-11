Home States Tamil Nadu

TN CM MK Stalin inaugurates 2,828 urban habitat tenements

Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, inaugurated 2,828 tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at a cost of Rs 284.32 crores across the state.

Published: 11th April 2023 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurating the tenements constructed by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, inaugurated 2,828 tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at a cost of Rs 284.32 crores across the state. He also handed out allotment orders to 330 beneficiaries. 

The newly inaugurated tenements include dilapidated tenements in the NVN Project area in Chennai that were reconstructed at a cost of Rs 104.10 crore, two apartment complexes in Theni built at a cost of Rs 41.5 crore and Rs 16.35 crore. 

Each of these tenements measures 400 sq ft in area with a multipurpose room, bedroom, kitchen and toilet. They also have access to roads, drinking water, sewage drains and rainwater harvesting structures in the resettlement sites, according to a release from TNUHDB. The DMK government has so far built 12,495 tenements at a cost of Rs 1,225.26 crore, said the press release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Chennai TNUHDB
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp