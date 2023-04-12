5,000 acres of cultivation in Thanjavur villages hit as Cauvery water ‘siphoned’ off

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Beset by cultivation woes from erratic water supply over the past two years, farmers of around 15 villages under Budalur taluk in the district demand the immediate permanent restoration of the syphon in the Uyyakondan extension canal which channels Cauvery water across the Solagampatti jungle stream. While they announced a road blockade on April 15 to press for the demand, they deferred it by ten days following peace talks with officials on Tuesday.

The Uyyakondan canal, which branches from River Cauvery near Pettavaithalai near Tiruchy, reaches Vazhavandankottai in the Thanjavur district. Its extension canal then feeds 18 lakes which, in turn, irrigate around 5,000 acres in 15 villages, including Surakkudipatti, Navalur, Avarampati and Vendayampatti, in Budalur taluk.

However, the syphon across the Solagampatti jungle stream suffered damage two years ago, leading to wastage of the water released through the Uyyakondal extension canal as all of it drains into the stream without reaching the lakes.

While the Water Resources Department (WRD) made temporary arrangements to channel the water through the canal for irrigation of farmlands, the syphon was not completely restored, leaving farmers like those in the tail-end areas affected.

Following this farmers called for a road blockade on Saturday demanding a permanent solution to the issue. While expressing scepticism over WRD officials’ clarification that proposals for the restoration of the syphon have been sent to the government, N V Kannan, a farmer from Rayamundanpatti and the district secretary of Tamil Nadu farmers association, also pointed to the need to repair damaged sluices in the New Kattalai upper channel.

When contacted, officials of the River Conservation division of WRD told TNIE that a proposal to renovate the syphon at a cost of Rs 12 crore has been sent to the government and added that it was under scrutiny. On the peace talks they held with the farmers at Budalur taluk office on Tuesday, the officials assured they would inspect the syphon on Wednesday to assess what could be done.

