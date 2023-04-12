Home States Tamil Nadu

After 17-year-old mom dies of induced labour, doctor held in TN

According to police, the girl was allegedly impregnated by a relative. The parents took her to Dr R Selvambal for an abortion.

Published: 12th April 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

SALEM:  The district police on Monday arrested a gynaecologist at Vazhapadi in connection with the death of a 17-year-old pregnant girl who was subjected to induced labour. Police are also on the lookout for a 22-year-old man who is suspected to have sexually assaulted her.

According to police, the girl was allegedly impregnated by a relative. The parents took her to Dr R Selvambal for an abortion. As the pregnancy was advanced, Selvambal induce labour and she gave birth to a baby girl. Presuming the baby was dead, they dumped her in the hospital’s dustbin.

Soon after delivery, the girl complained of breathlessness and was rushed to Salem Government Hospital (GH), where doctors declared her brought dead. The next day, concerned authorities inspected the hospital and found the newborn alive in the dustbin.

Jayaselvi, Vazhapadi GH CMO, lodged a police complaint. On Saturday night, Selvambal allegedly fell ill and was admitted to Salem GH. Salem POCSO Court Judge Jayanthi visited the GH on Monday night and remanded her in judicial custody for 15 days.

“We suspect the victim’s uncle is responsible for the pregnancy. He is absconding. As the mother brought the girl to the hospital, the parents will also be included as suspects. Vazhapadi AWPS has taken up the case now,” said a police officer.

