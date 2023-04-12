Home States Tamil Nadu

Four days after attack on SC members, no FIR filed, Villupuram police await 'compromise' in TN

The second and final peace between the complainant and caste Hindu parties was scheduled on Monday but the latter seldom appeared for the talk, confirmed sources.

Published: 12th April 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Dalit families blocking the Kumbakonam-Chennai Highway on Friday night after three youths were assaulted by caste-Hindu mob for trying to enter a temple in Melpathi near Villupuram. (Photo | EPS)

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  Four days after the incident of alleged assault against three Scheduled Caste members of Melpathi village in Villupuram for entering a temple during a festival, the caste Hindu perpetrators walk free as an FIR has not been filed against them. The district administration and police are waiting for a compromise between the two parties.

The second and final peace between the complainant and caste Hindu parties was scheduled on Monday but the latter seldom appeared for the talk, confirmed sources.

In the peace talk held on Saturday, police and the revenue department had sought an acceptance letter from the complainant K Kanimozhi and her father K Kandhan that "any action on the complaint may be withheld until the final talks are over on Monday." It's been more than 24 hours since the letter lapsed.

ALSO READ | No 'Munnetram' for Dalits in Dravida land: Revisiting Vengaivayal case after 100 days

"A representation to take police action further in the issue was presented to the Superintendent of Police on Monday evening," said SP N Shreenatha. He further stated that the officials are attempting to resolve the issue 'smoothly' by holding negotiations between the two groups and this is why an FIR has not been registered yet.

This delay in itself is a rule breaker of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said R Lalitha, a human rights activist.

"According to the act, any public servant who neglects their duty willfully may also be subjected to upto one year imprisonment. In the incident at Melpathi village, it is a clear failure of the state government and police to protect the dignity of the SC people, Lalitha said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Villupuram Scheduled Caste
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp