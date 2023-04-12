Four days after attack on SC members, no FIR filed, Villupuram police await 'compromise' in TN

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Four days after the incident of alleged assault against three Scheduled Caste members of Melpathi village in Villupuram for entering a temple during a festival, the caste Hindu perpetrators walk free as an FIR has not been filed against them. The district administration and police are waiting for a compromise between the two parties.



The second and final peace between the complainant and caste Hindu parties was scheduled on Monday but the latter seldom appeared for the talk, confirmed sources.



In the peace talk held on Saturday, police and the revenue department had sought an acceptance letter from the complainant K Kanimozhi and her father K Kandhan that "any action on the complaint may be withheld until the final talks are over on Monday." It's been more than 24 hours since the letter lapsed.

"A representation to take police action further in the issue was presented to the Superintendent of Police on Monday evening," said SP N Shreenatha. He further stated that the officials are attempting to resolve the issue 'smoothly' by holding negotiations between the two groups and this is why an FIR has not been registered yet.



This delay in itself is a rule breaker of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said R Lalitha, a human rights activist.



"According to the act, any public servant who neglects their duty willfully may also be subjected to upto one year imprisonment. In the incident at Melpathi village, it is a clear failure of the state government and police to protect the dignity of the SC people, Lalitha said.

