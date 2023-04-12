Injured Kabbadi player requests TN Sports Minister, collector for job

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: For Raja, a 24-year-old Kabbadi player from Vannikudi village in Ramanathapuram, life took an unfortunate turn when he suffered a serious injury on his face during a Kabbadi match in the Chief Minister Cup Tournament that was held in the district in February.

Stating how his life changed its course for the worse after the sports injury put a stopper to his dreams of travelling abroad, he requested the sports minister to provide a job in order to support his financially strained family and himself. Ramanathapuram District Collector Johny Tom Varghese, considering his situation, offered a compensation of Rs 90,000 on Monday.



A Commerce graduate, Raja has been trained in Kabbadi since childhood. In February, he and his friends represented his village under the general category of the Chief Minister's Cup Tournament held in the district. It was during one of the matches of this tournament that Raja collided with a raider, which caused serious injuries to his face.



"As the event venue lacked proper ambulance and first-aid facilities, we had to rush Raja to the Government hospital on our bikes and later to a private hospital where we came to know he had suffered multiple fractures on his face near the eyes. Through crowdfunding in the village, we pooled up money and paid for the treatment of Raja," said one of Raja's friends from Vannikudi village.



Narrating how the injuries made a major impact on his life, Raja is still grateful for how the village youth group assisted him through the hard times. "Ever since I lost my parents, I have been the breadwinner in the family consisting of me and my sister. I was preparing to go to Dubai to work in a supermarket so that I can earn money to support my family. But the injury has made me unfit to go abroad at least for the next two years. Due to the multiple fractures, my face looks different compared to the one on my passport photo," rued Raja, who said he is relying on daily wage labour to eke out a living and afford the hefty medical expenses.



On Monday night, considering his condition the district collector, following the recommendation of the sports authority, gave a cheque for `90,840 rupees to Raja as compensation for his medical expenses.



Raja further requested Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and the district collector to provide him with a job to help him get through the difficult times. He also requested them to ensure proper first-aid and ambulance facilities at all sports tournaments, including smaller events, to prevent players from suffering similar injuries. In a bit of advice to Kabbadi players, he said players have to play the sport with extra caution to avert any major injuries.

