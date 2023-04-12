Home States Tamil Nadu

Monsoon-preparedness works across TN to start by third week of April

The government has also planned to restore Adyar river by introducing various recreational facilities. However, in a few areas, desilting works are underway, the official said.

Published: 12th April 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Chembarambakkam lake near Chennai during the dusk | shiba Prasad sahu

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The water resources department (WRD) has decided to begin monsoon-preparedness works earlier than usual this year, thanks to the state government’s allocation of Rs 20 crore towards the initiative.

A senior WRD official told TNIE the monsoon work will be carried out in Kancheepuram lower Palar basin, Tiruvallur Kosasthalaiyar basin and Krishna water supply scheme area and Cuddalore Vellar basin.
Usually the works begin in the first week of May, covering the southwest monsoon, and complete ahead of the northeast monsoon. “This year, it will start in the third week of April,” he said.

The official added that the department would focus on flood-prone areas such as Tambaram, Mudichur, Varadharajapuram, and other areas in south Chennai, severely affected during the monsoon.

In addition, the department will also take steps to remove weeds, vegetation, and floating materials from major waterbodies in and around Chennai, enabling smooth water flow.

Dumping of solid waste and debris into waterways has been known to cause inundation and spread of diseases, and damage infrastructure. Hence, it is essential to keep channels clear.

The government has also planned to restore the Adyar River by introducing various recreational facilities. However, in a few areas, desilting works are underway, the official said. He explained the Tiruppugazh committee had suggested the government identify old tanks and restore them to store more rainwater, which would help to replenish groundwater. In this regard, the department has already submitted a few proposals. However, the department has been struggling to restore waterbodies due to a few court cases.

The official hopes the early commencement of monsoon preparedness work and the restoration of waterbodies and tanks are steps in the right direction towards ensuring the smooth functioning of Chennai’s water systems during the monsoon season.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
water resources department monsoon Chennai
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp