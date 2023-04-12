Monsoon-preparedness works across TN to start by third week of April

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The water resources department (WRD) has decided to begin monsoon-preparedness works earlier than usual this year, thanks to the state government’s allocation of Rs 20 crore towards the initiative.

A senior WRD official told TNIE the monsoon work will be carried out in Kancheepuram lower Palar basin, Tiruvallur Kosasthalaiyar basin and Krishna water supply scheme area and Cuddalore Vellar basin.

Usually the works begin in the first week of May, covering the southwest monsoon, and complete ahead of the northeast monsoon. “This year, it will start in the third week of April,” he said.

The official added that the department would focus on flood-prone areas such as Tambaram, Mudichur, Varadharajapuram, and other areas in south Chennai, severely affected during the monsoon.

In addition, the department will also take steps to remove weeds, vegetation, and floating materials from major waterbodies in and around Chennai, enabling smooth water flow.

Dumping of solid waste and debris into waterways has been known to cause inundation and spread of diseases, and damage infrastructure. Hence, it is essential to keep channels clear.

The government has also planned to restore the Adyar River by introducing various recreational facilities. However, in a few areas, desilting works are underway, the official said. He explained the Tiruppugazh committee had suggested the government identify old tanks and restore them to store more rainwater, which would help to replenish groundwater. In this regard, the department has already submitted a few proposals. However, the department has been struggling to restore waterbodies due to a few court cases.

The official hopes the early commencement of monsoon preparedness work and the restoration of waterbodies and tanks are steps in the right direction towards ensuring the smooth functioning of Chennai’s water systems during the monsoon season.



