New TN sports policy to help state achieve podium-finish: Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Rs 90 crore will be spent on setting up sports complex in each of the newly created 6 districts in Tamil Nadu

DMK Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that the government will develop a Tamil Nadu Sports Policy to guide the state’s sports development activities apart from announcing several schemes in the assembly on Tuesday.

During the reply to debate on demand for grants for his department, Udhayanidhi said Rs 90 crore will be spent on setting up a sports complex in each of the newly created six districts, Rs 42 crore worth sports equipment will be given to all villages and Rs 25 crore will be spent on improving infrastructure facilities at the five sports stadia in Chennai.

The financial assistance for elite sportspersons and potential medal winners at national and international level games will be increased to Rs 30 lakh from the existing Rs 25 lakh, and the number of beneficiaries will also be increased to 25 from 12.

Financial assistance under Mission International Medals Scheme will be increased to Rs 12 lakh and the number of beneficiaries will be increased to 75 from 50. To encourage para-sports activities in the state, a special para-sports arena will be set up in six district stadiums for Rs 6 crore.

Tamil Nadu Centre for Sports Science will be established at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium for Rs 3 crore to utilise benefits of emerging sports science sector. To mobilise the support of general public, big firms and sports enthusiasts, Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation will be established at an outlay of Rs 3 crore.

In addition, Rs 2.7 crore will be allocated for hosting World Surfing League in Mamallapuram, Rs 1.5 crore for the 2023 Chennai Squash World Cup, Rs 25 lakh for international conference on sports science and financial assistance to host Asian Hockey men’s Champioship 2023 and ATP Chennai tour 2023. The minister added that steps are being taken to establish mini stadiums in ten assembly constituencies and a special academy for 6 trap range and trap and skeet shooting. 

Rs 22 crore to set up job skill centres in colleges
Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has announced that Naan-Mudhalvan skill and job opportunity centres will be set up in all government engineering colleges and constituent colleges of Anna University for Rs 21.7 crore. Besides, the Naan-Mudhalvan Olympiad will be conducted to by spending Rs 1 cr. Rs 15 crore has also been allotted to extend the skill development programmes to ITI and polytechnic colleges. 

Improving infra, more financial assistance

Sports equipment worth Rs 43 crore will be given to all village panchayats under the Dr Kalaignar Sports Instrument Distribution Scheme

Rs 10 cr for improving infrastructures at SDAT hostels 

Rs 9.9 cr to renovate LED lighting facilities at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium

Financial assistance for NCC camps increased to Rs 1 crore

Rs 90 cr will be spent on setting up a sports complex in each of the newly created six districts

Financial assistance for elite sportspersons and potential medal winners at national and international level games will be increased to Rs 30 lakh and number of beneficiaries will also be increased to 25

Financial assistance under Mission International Medals Scheme will be increased to Rs 12 lakh and the number of beneficiaries will be increased to 75

Playgrounds will be established in all villages jointly with the Rural Development Department and School Education Department

