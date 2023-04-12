Home States Tamil Nadu

None from the north can conquer TN: Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

During his address, Udhayanidhi said the political arena of Tamil Nadu has a long history.

Published: 12th April 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

DMK Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In an indirect dig at right-wing forces, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin told the Assembly on Tuesday that none from North India can conquer Tamil Nadu since the DMK has a strong base here (to prevent the influence of external forces).

He was replying to the debate on the demands for grants for his department. During his address, Udhayanidhi said the political arena of Tamil Nadu has a long history.

“Apart from Tamils, who have played and won here since the Chera, Chozha and Pandya eras, no one from the Nothern side has ever won here. Even now, some think that they can win in Tamil Nadu and they are trying to do so. Their game can be worked out in any state of the country. But, in Tamil Nadu, it will never work out,” he said. 

