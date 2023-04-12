Now, online land records don’t require attestation by government officials in TN 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director of Survey and Settlement T G Vinay has asked the district, taluk and zonal offices not to insist on attestation for online land records. This follows the Government Order that digitally signed QR-coded land records (A-register and Patta) shall be ‘legally valid land records’ and are equivalent to signed copies wherever the Online Patta Transfer System has been implemented in full.

The genuineness of the online land records can be verified by scanning a 2D QR Code using a 2D scanner available on the mobile phone. Vinay in the circular, accessed by TNIE, has said following the G.O., attestation of printouts of online records is unwarranted. Since the online records are available at https://eservices.tn.gov.in, the genuineness of land records could be verified online by keying in the parameters like district, taluk, village, survey number or subdivision number or town name, ward, block, town survey number or subdivision number.

Currently, rural and urban land records of 311 of the 313 taluks have been brought under online usage across the state using Tamil Nilam (rural and urban software). The land records of Natham land are yet to be brought online. In the case of spatial data, all 55.02 lakh field measurement sketches (FMS), and block maps in 137 towns across the state have been brought under online usage.

Both the textual and spatial data have been hosted at https://eservices.tn.gov.in. These include A register, Chitta, FMS, Town Survey Land Register (TSLR) and block maps have been digitally signed and can be viewed and downloaded free of cost.

The online land records are usually submitted for obtaining building plan approvals, layout approvals, building licences, property tax assessments, housing loans, agricultural loans and for availing many other services.

CHENNAI: Director of Survey and Settlement T G Vinay has asked the district, taluk and zonal offices not to insist on attestation for online land records. This follows the Government Order that digitally signed QR-coded land records (A-register and Patta) shall be ‘legally valid land records’ and are equivalent to signed copies wherever the Online Patta Transfer System has been implemented in full. The genuineness of the online land records can be verified by scanning a 2D QR Code using a 2D scanner available on the mobile phone. Vinay in the circular, accessed by TNIE, has said following the G.O., attestation of printouts of online records is unwarranted. Since the online records are available at https://eservices.tn.gov.in, the genuineness of land records could be verified online by keying in the parameters like district, taluk, village, survey number or subdivision number or town name, ward, block, town survey number or subdivision number. Currently, rural and urban land records of 311 of the 313 taluks have been brought under online usage across the state using Tamil Nilam (rural and urban software). The land records of Natham land are yet to be brought online. In the case of spatial data, all 55.02 lakh field measurement sketches (FMS), and block maps in 137 towns across the state have been brought under online usage. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Both the textual and spatial data have been hosted at https://eservices.tn.gov.in. These include A register, Chitta, FMS, Town Survey Land Register (TSLR) and block maps have been digitally signed and can be viewed and downloaded free of cost. The online land records are usually submitted for obtaining building plan approvals, layout approvals, building licences, property tax assessments, housing loans, agricultural loans and for availing many other services.