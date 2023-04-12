Home States Tamil Nadu

Ooryeri lake in TN wall damaged for a year, Perali residents flay inaction

Although the water from the lake was used for drinking purposes many years ago, its now being used for other purposes like bathing and feeding cattle.

Published: 12th April 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Ooryeri is located in Perali village in Perambalur district | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  Despite several complaints made to the authorities to solve several like damaged canals in a lake at Perali village of Perambalur district, no action has been taken so far, allege residents. The Ooryeri lake, spanning about 15 acres, gets its water from a small pond (kuttai). When the lake fills up, the water is carried to Kalleri, another lake in the village.

Although the water from the lake was used for drinking purposes many years ago, its now being used for other purposes like bathing and feeding cattle. Until seven years ago, the lake had remained dry owing to a lack of maintenance, after which village youths began restoring it, and it recorded full flow in 2020 and 2021. A year ago, however, the compound walls of the lake have been damaged, and the inflow and outflow canals and banks were not maintained.

That apart, the hole in the southern part of the lake causes water to flow out when water levels are high, say residents, calling upon the district administration to take urgent steps to renovate the lake during the summer. S Ragavan, resident at Perali, told TNIE, "We filed several petitions with the panchayat, district collectorate and Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalvan about various issues affecting the lake, but so far they have not come forward to take action.

When we asked the rural department official who attended the recent grama sabha in Perali, he did not even know which department the lake belongs to. He says the Public Works Department officials will renovate the lake belonging to the rural department. They do not even have this awareness."

Another resident T Nallappan said, "Outflow canals are small. The bank is likely to be damaged if the lake fills up. So a shutter should be installed in the small pond where the water comes to the lake to divert the water when needed. Also, the lake and its inflow and outflow canals should be completely renovated and levelled."

When contacted, Assistant Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department in Perambalur T Arulalan told TNIE, "I took charge only recently. However, I will check this issue and take action on it."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ooryeri lake Perali
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp