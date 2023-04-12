Ooryeri lake in TN wall damaged for a year, Perali residents flay inaction

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Despite several complaints made to the authorities to solve several like damaged canals in a lake at Perali village of Perambalur district, no action has been taken so far, allege residents. The Ooryeri lake, spanning about 15 acres, gets its water from a small pond (kuttai). When the lake fills up, the water is carried to Kalleri, another lake in the village.

Although the water from the lake was used for drinking purposes many years ago, its now being used for other purposes like bathing and feeding cattle. Until seven years ago, the lake had remained dry owing to a lack of maintenance, after which village youths began restoring it, and it recorded full flow in 2020 and 2021. A year ago, however, the compound walls of the lake have been damaged, and the inflow and outflow canals and banks were not maintained.

That apart, the hole in the southern part of the lake causes water to flow out when water levels are high, say residents, calling upon the district administration to take urgent steps to renovate the lake during the summer. S Ragavan, resident at Perali, told TNIE, "We filed several petitions with the panchayat, district collectorate and Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalvan about various issues affecting the lake, but so far they have not come forward to take action.

When we asked the rural department official who attended the recent grama sabha in Perali, he did not even know which department the lake belongs to. He says the Public Works Department officials will renovate the lake belonging to the rural department. They do not even have this awareness."

Another resident T Nallappan said, "Outflow canals are small. The bank is likely to be damaged if the lake fills up. So a shutter should be installed in the small pond where the water comes to the lake to divert the water when needed. Also, the lake and its inflow and outflow canals should be completely renovated and levelled."

When contacted, Assistant Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department in Perambalur T Arulalan told TNIE, "I took charge only recently. However, I will check this issue and take action on it."

