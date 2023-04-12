School federation asks TN govt to refund RTE admission fee of Rs 356 crore

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Federation of Private School Associations (FePSA) has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to repay a pending Right to Education (RTE) admission fee of Rs 356 crore for the academic year 2020-21.

In a press statement, FePSA President Arumugam said there are a total of 7,000 schools across 33 districts, and as per the members of FePSA and the government’s instructions, 25% of admissions are reserved for students who apply under the RTE.

“As per norms, the government has to pay the RTE admission fees to the schools in two instalments every academic year. However, the government released a G.O. stating the repayment of RTE admission fees for the academic year 2021-22 will be made on February 23, 2023. The fund has not been released to date. Due to this, schools are facing a severe financial crisis,” he said.

He further urged the government to repay the RTE admission fees for the academic year 2020-21 within this week. In the event of failure to repay the amount, the Federation of Private School Associations (FePSA) would hold a mass demonstration in front of the State Project Directorate Office in Chennai on April 17 to press our demands, he added.

