Home States Tamil Nadu

SP suspends constable arrested in assault case in TN's Kallakurichi

The incident occurred after Kalki refused to sign divorce documents, following a dispute with Yuvaraj over his extramarital affair, they added.

Published: 12th April 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

suspended

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI:  Constable R Yuvaraj, formerly of Sankarapuram police station, was suspended and subsequently arrested on Tuesday, in connection with an assault case. SP N Mohanraj issued the suspension order on Monday night.

On Sunday evening, Yuvaraj attacked his brother-in-law M Sharma and another relative, Murugan, with a machete after they attempted to pacify him during a quarrel with his wife Kalki, sources said. The incident occurred after Kalki refused to sign divorce documents, following a dispute with Yuvaraj over his extramarital affair, they added.

Police said Yuvaraj had been transferred to Kallakurichi district armed forces several weeks ago after facing allegations. He was subsequently arrested by Sankarapuram police and remanded after court proceedings, they added.

Sources said, Yuvaraj and Kalki had been married for five years before their relationship soured. Kalki had left their in-laws' home to stay with her family in a nearby residence due to the affair. In addition to Yuvaraj's arrest, his father Ramachandran, a retired sub-inspector, has also been booked in relation to the same case and is currently absconding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kallakurichi constable suspended
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp