SP suspends constable arrested in assault case in TN's Kallakurichi

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Constable R Yuvaraj, formerly of Sankarapuram police station, was suspended and subsequently arrested on Tuesday, in connection with an assault case. SP N Mohanraj issued the suspension order on Monday night.

On Sunday evening, Yuvaraj attacked his brother-in-law M Sharma and another relative, Murugan, with a machete after they attempted to pacify him during a quarrel with his wife Kalki, sources said. The incident occurred after Kalki refused to sign divorce documents, following a dispute with Yuvaraj over his extramarital affair, they added.

Police said Yuvaraj had been transferred to Kallakurichi district armed forces several weeks ago after facing allegations. He was subsequently arrested by Sankarapuram police and remanded after court proceedings, they added.

Sources said, Yuvaraj and Kalki had been married for five years before their relationship soured. Kalki had left their in-laws' home to stay with her family in a nearby residence due to the affair. In addition to Yuvaraj's arrest, his father Ramachandran, a retired sub-inspector, has also been booked in relation to the same case and is currently absconding.

KALLAKURICHI: Constable R Yuvaraj, formerly of Sankarapuram police station, was suspended and subsequently arrested on Tuesday, in connection with an assault case. SP N Mohanraj issued the suspension order on Monday night. On Sunday evening, Yuvaraj attacked his brother-in-law M Sharma and another relative, Murugan, with a machete after they attempted to pacify him during a quarrel with his wife Kalki, sources said. The incident occurred after Kalki refused to sign divorce documents, following a dispute with Yuvaraj over his extramarital affair, they added. Police said Yuvaraj had been transferred to Kallakurichi district armed forces several weeks ago after facing allegations. He was subsequently arrested by Sankarapuram police and remanded after court proceedings, they added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said, Yuvaraj and Kalki had been married for five years before their relationship soured. Kalki had left their in-laws' home to stay with her family in a nearby residence due to the affair. In addition to Yuvaraj's arrest, his father Ramachandran, a retired sub-inspector, has also been booked in relation to the same case and is currently absconding.