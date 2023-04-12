Home States Tamil Nadu

Stretch on Mettupalayam Road re-opened for traffic in Coimbatore

A portion of the road had caved in due to a UGD pipeline burst, the civic body began works to fix both the damaged pipeline as well as the roads.

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Traffic flow resumed on Vadakovai - Cowley Brown Road stretch on Mettupalayam Road which was closed by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) due to Underground Drainage (UGD) pipeline works.

A portion of the road had caved in due to a UGD pipeline burst, the civic body began works to fix both the damaged pipeline as well as the roads. But the works were carried out at a snail’s pace. Meanwhile, the traffic congestion on the cut roads including the East Periyasamy Road, Sir Shanmugam Road and Cowley Brown Road has increased multiple folds over the past few days as all the vehicles were diverted through the cut roads, parallel to MTP Road.

When inquired about it, the civic body officials said they were waiting for the new pipelines which they had ordered to replace the damaged ones. As the work got delayed day by day, the traffic on the cut roads began increasing.

On April 9, TNIE carried a report on the snail’s pace of repair work and how it forced motorists to use smaller roads. A CCMC official told TNIE, “We have opened the road for traffic as repair works have been finished. The bitumen layer will be laid only after a week after gauging the impact of vehicle density on the repaired portion.”

