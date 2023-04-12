TN government's fee structure not feasible, says college management at Nagamalai Pudukottai 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: If fees are collected in adherence to the college fee structure fixed by the government, it would not suffice to run the institution, stated the management of the government-aided college in Nagamalai Pudukottai during a peace meeting held on Tuesday.



The All India Students Association (AISA) government-aided college wing staged an indoor protest on April 3 and April 5, against the college management for collecting excess fees from students and seeking steps to return the excess amount. Officials from the revenue and police departments intervened and promised to conduct a peace meeting soon. Accordingly, a team led by the West Tahsildar organised a meeting between the management and the students on Tuesday.



While five persons appeared on behalf of the student community, principal M Rajendran and a few college board members appeared from the management side. "The fee structure fixed by the government is not enough to run a college. A letter in this regard has been sent to the director of collegiate education through the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education (RJDCE)," those from the management side said.



In response, AISA functionary R Devaraj said RJDCE R Pon Muthuramalingam on October 8, 2021, ordered the college to return excess fees within one week of time. "They have not disbursed the amount until now, and still, no action has been taken against the management. Moreover, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on November 24, 2022, ordered the state government to take action against the college management within eight weeks. But, even the government has failed to take any action," he said.



He further demanded the authorities of collegiate education to order the college management to return excess fees and withdraw the action taken against students who took part in protests. "Chief Minister MK Stalin must take efforts to appoint a special officer for administering the college as per the Private Colleges Regulation Act 1976 section 14A," he added.



When contacted by TNIE, Principal M Rajendran refused to disclose details of the meeting. RJDCE Muthuramalingam told TNIE that the college management had sent a letter to the director of collegiate education one week ago, stating that the fee structure fixed by the government was not enough to run the college and that the excess fee was collected only with the consent of parents.

MADURAI: If fees are collected in adherence to the college fee structure fixed by the government, it would not suffice to run the institution, stated the management of the government-aided college in Nagamalai Pudukottai during a peace meeting held on Tuesday. The All India Students Association (AISA) government-aided college wing staged an indoor protest on April 3 and April 5, against the college management for collecting excess fees from students and seeking steps to return the excess amount. Officials from the revenue and police departments intervened and promised to conduct a peace meeting soon. Accordingly, a team led by the West Tahsildar organised a meeting between the management and the students on Tuesday. While five persons appeared on behalf of the student community, principal M Rajendran and a few college board members appeared from the management side. "The fee structure fixed by the government is not enough to run a college. A letter in this regard has been sent to the director of collegiate education through the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education (RJDCE)," those from the management side said. In response, AISA functionary R Devaraj said RJDCE R Pon Muthuramalingam on October 8, 2021, ordered the college to return excess fees within one week of time. "They have not disbursed the amount until now, and still, no action has been taken against the management. Moreover, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on November 24, 2022, ordered the state government to take action against the college management within eight weeks. But, even the government has failed to take any action," he said. He further demanded the authorities of collegiate education to order the college management to return excess fees and withdraw the action taken against students who took part in protests. "Chief Minister MK Stalin must take efforts to appoint a special officer for administering the college as per the Private Colleges Regulation Act 1976 section 14A," he added. When contacted by TNIE, Principal M Rajendran refused to disclose details of the meeting. RJDCE Muthuramalingam told TNIE that the college management had sent a letter to the director of collegiate education one week ago, stating that the fee structure fixed by the government was not enough to run the college and that the excess fee was collected only with the consent of parents.