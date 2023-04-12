Home States Tamil Nadu

TN's Vellore reports decrease in number of accidents, deaths in last three months

However, they revealed that the number of road accidents in the district increased by 15% in 2022 compared to the previous year.

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  As a result of the preventive measures taken by Vellore police, the district reported a decrease in the number of accidents and deaths in the last three months. Vellore deputy SP MS Muthuchami and SP S Rajeshkannan said 53 accident-prone areas were identified, and 485 barricades and 300 road safety cones worth Rs 30 lakh were purchased for Katpadi Utkotam. New loudspeakers, flashing lights, and warning sirens were also installed in police vehicles to improve safety.

However, they revealed that the number of road accidents in the district increased by 15% in 2022 compared to the previous year. The SP said that the department has taken various measures to curb this trend as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. The accident-prone areas were identified with the assistance of VIT University and both long-term and short-term measures have been implemented to reduce accidents.

He added that patrol vehicles have been deployed on the national highway for assistance in the case of accidents. CCTV cameras are installed in various places to monitor out-of-state criminals, and night patrols have been increased to reduce criminal cases. Frequent searches are being conducted at bus stops, railway stations, and hotels under 'Operation Storming.'

Constables have been ordered to work during peak traffic hours and engage in road safety activities. Traffic violators will be fined on a humanitarian basis. The government plans to install at least seven CCTV cameras in every village through the Rural Development Agency to improve security.

