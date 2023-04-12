Two held for sexually harassing Gujarati girl in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai city police arrested two youths on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing a Gujarat girl in Madurai last year.



According to police, M Asus Jain (22) and his friend R Jerome Kathiravan (23), both hailing from Chennai, were arrested for the alleged crime that took place at a lodge in Teppakulam locality of Madurai city on December 17, 2022.



"The victim, who is from Ahamadabad of Gujarat, was studying CA and had come to Madurai to attend a conference on December 17 and 18. After she arrived at the Madurai airport on the night of December 16, she rented out a room at a lodge. On December 17, she fell sick during the conference and informed Jain, who was staying in the room next door. Jain, whom the victim knew beforehand, took her to a hospital and upon returning sexually harassed her before leaving her room," the police added.



They further stated that Jain left Chennai after the incident and alerted Kathiravan to bring food and medicine for the victim, who also sexually harassed the girl. "Once the girl returned home, she did not disclose the incident to anyone until her mother learned about it. A complaint was lodged at a police station in Gujarat, which was later forwarded to the Madurai city police. The city police commissioner ordered the AWPS south police to conduct an inquiry, following which a case was registered against Jain and Kathiravan under the 376 IPC section," the police said.



The duo was arrested and remanded in the Madurai Central Prison on Tuesday.

